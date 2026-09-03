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Roman Reigns’ 4 Possible WWE Moves Against Royce Keys And OTM After Jacob Fatu’s Warning
Roman Reigns faces rising threats from Royce Keys and OTM. Explore four decisive actions the Tribal Chief could take after Jacob Fatu’s warning shot recently.
Unleashing Jacob Fatu’s Dark Side
Jacob Fatu has already warned Royce Keys and his faction to stay away from his family. Roman Reigns could allow Fatu to fully unleash his destructive side against OTM. The Samoan Werewolf has previously dominated on Monday Night RAW, and if given free rein, his unhinged aggression could dismantle the faction completely.
Summoning Zilla Fatu From NXT
Zilla Fatu recently debuted on NXT and failed to capture the NXT Championship at Heatwave. Rumors suggest he may soon join the Bloodline drama on the main roster. Roman Reigns could summon Zilla from the developmental brand and order him to crush Royce Keys and OTM. The 26-year-old star would be an unexpected force against the former AEW talent, leaving them unprepared for his arrival.
Taking Charge Personally
Roman Reigns is currently preparing to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Penta on WWE RAW in Mexico, while also feuding with LA Knight ahead of Money in the Bank. Despite these commitments, the Bloodline Leader might decide to personally deal with Royce Keys and OTM. If Reigns takes charge himself, the faction could be destroyed swiftly, sending a clear message to stay away from his family.
Demanding Suspension From Adam Pearce
RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has often been accused of favoring The Bloodline. After the attack led by Royce Keys, Roman Reigns could demand Pearce suspend OTM. Given Reigns’ strong backstage influence, Pearce would likely comply. A suspension would serve as a warning that bigger consequences await if the faction continues interfering in Bloodline business.
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