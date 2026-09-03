Vaishnav Akash

Akash is a journalist with 6+ years of experience in Editorial and Digital Communications. Covering Sports, International News, the Development Sector, and the Environment beat, Akash brings sharp insight and storytelling depth. With double Master’s degrees in Mass Communication and Political Science, Akash blends academic rigor with creative flair. His work reflects a passion for connecting global issues with human stories. An avid storyteller, Akash enjoys travelling, learning new things, and exploring the creative side of life.