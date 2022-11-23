Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's pre-wedding festivities, here's all you need to know

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuriya's pre-wedding festivities have begun. The bride-to-be looked beautiful in a red saree with a statement choker, matching earrings and a maang tikka. Her open tresses, heavy eyeshadow, and bridal glow glammed up her look. Read on to find out more details.

Hansika Motwani is ready to enter a new phase of her life as she will marry businessman Sohael Khaturiya very soon. The wedding festivities were happening at Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai yesterday. The actress looked radiant and beautiful in a red saree, ethnic jewellery, and minimal makeup. The celebration will continue at the Mendota place and fort in Jaipur. As the special day is coming up, more details about the celebrity wedding are surfacing daily.

The Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will be held on December 3rd. According to some reports, the couple will be dancing on a medley for their sangeet, beginning with a song about friendship and a few hit songs from the 90s that have also been included. The combination will finish with a romantic number. It is further reported that Sohail Khaturiya is also preparing for a solo performance to surprise Hansika Motwani. According to reports, these two had been friends for a long time and started dating later.

Hansika Motwani's wedding details: The wedding itinerary includes a Sufi night on December 2nd, a casino-themed and a polo-match after-party will be part of the wedding celebrations.

Wedding to stream on OTT: There are reports that the celebrity wedding will be streamed on an OTT platform. According to some reports, Hansika and Sohail are talking with 2 OTT platforms to sell their wedding video rights and have yet to seal the deal with them. There will be no live streaming of their wedding. The wedding invitation also gained exclusive insight into Hansika Motwani and Sohail Khaturiya's wedding invitations. The invitation cards give out rustic vibes with some oxidised details, and the details about the ceremonies have been printed on Sohail Khaturiya and Hansika Motwani'sromantic photographs.

