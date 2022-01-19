Good news for Lata Mangeshkar's fans; singer starts taking solid food, but still in ICU

Latest news suggests that Lata Mangeshkar is still in ICU and has started eating solid food. Singer is responsive to the treatment..

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19, she is stable now and recovering. The 92-year-old singer's spokesperson told the media.

Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as India's nightingale, has now started having solid food, says the doctor is treating her. The legendary singer is also undergoing treatment for pneumonia at the hospital.

Since Lata Mangeshkar was admitted in the hospital, her fans started praying for her speedy recovery. And time to time, her doctor Pratit Samdani keep giving out her health updates to the media. The latest news is that the singer's health is improvement day-by-day.

Earlier this week, Lata's spokesperson cleared the air about the news that her health condition is deteriorating. A released statement said, "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

At present, Lata Mangeshkar has started being responsive to the treatment exceptionally well and she is not on a ventilator. She has to continue staying in the ICU for quite some time under the treatment of able doctors. Last week, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also shared Lata's health condition, improving it.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist in history for singing more than 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages between 1948 and 1974. Lata Mangeshkar is known for a few iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'.