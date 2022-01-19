  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for Lata Mangeshkar's fans; singer starts taking solid food, but still in ICU

    Latest news suggests that Lata Mangeshkar is still in ICU and has started eating solid food. Singer is responsive to the treatment..

    Good news for Lata Mangeshkar's fans; singer starts taking solid food, but still in ICU RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 7:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19, she is stable now and recovering. The 92-year-old singer's spokesperson told the media.

    Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as India's nightingale, has now started having solid food, says the doctor is treating her. The legendary singer is also undergoing treatment for pneumonia at the hospital.

    Since Lata Mangeshkar was admitted in the hospital, her fans started praying for her speedy recovery. And time to time, her doctor Pratit Samdani keep giving out her health updates to the media. The latest news is that the singer's health is improvement day-by-day.

    Earlier this week, Lata's spokesperson cleared the air about the news that her health condition is deteriorating. A released statement said, "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

    Also Read: Why Lata Mangeshkar never got married? What stopped her? Hers's what we know

    At present, Lata Mangeshkar has started being responsive to the treatment exceptionally well and she is not on a ventilator. She has to continue staying in the ICU for quite some time under the treatment of able doctors. Last week, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also shared Lata's health condition, improving it. 

    Also Read: When singer Lata Mangeshkar was given slow poison, it was a close brush with death

    In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist in history for singing more than 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages between 1948 and 1974. Lata Mangeshkar is known for a few iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 7:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Was this when troubles started in Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet marriage drb

    Was this when troubles started in Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet’s marriage?

    After Rashmika Mandanna, now Vijay Deverakonda hikes his fee for Liger; read this RCB

    After Rashmika Mandanna, now Vijay Deverakonda hikes his fee for Liger; read this

    RIP Andre Leon Talley Vogue former editor at large dies at 73 drb

    RIP Andre Leon Talley: Vogue’s former editor-at-large dies at 73

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know RCB

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar college in Indore plays cricket there drb

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar’s college in Indore, plays cricket there

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out drb

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out

    Security alert issued in Delhi after intelligence inputs of possible terror attack on Republic Day 2022-dnm

    Security alert issued in Delhi after intelligence inputs of possible terror attack on Republic Day 2022

    UP Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 403 seats in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 403 seats in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India need 297 to win against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India needs 297 to win

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership

    Recent Videos

    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon