    Why Lata Mangeshkar never got married? What stopped her? Hers's what we know

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 4:34 PM IST
    Here are some reasons that might be the reason why Lata Mangeshkar did not get married. Currently, she is in ICU in Mumbai hospital.

    Image: Getty Images

    Lata Mangeshkar's fans got a sigh of relief when Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope told the media that the condition of Lata Mangeshkar is improving. The 92-year-old veteran singer continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and pneumonia.
     

    Lata Mangeshkar, also called the Nightingale of India, has given the Indian film industry. In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artist in history. She sang more than 30k songs in 20 Indian languages in her eight-decade-long career. Lata had received the Bharat Ratna in 2001. 
     

    As we can read in the above para, the legendary singer, who is currently battling covid, had a successful professional life. It is said that, at a very young age, Lata Mangeshkar had started working and took care of her siblings. She also took care of their educations and supported their careers. Lata was so busy with work and raising her siblings that her personal life went for a toss.
     

    And when Lata's siblings got married and settled down, the singer got busy taking care of their children too. Mangeshkar's family commitment took a toll on Lata's personal life and never gave her the time to think about herself.
     

    According to many reports, Lata Mangeshkar was allegedly fond of the former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Raj Singh Dungarpur. It was said that Dungarpur also reportedly felt the same for the singer but they didn't end together.
     

    Images: Getty

    Because Raj Singh Dungarpur was from a royal family of Rajasthan, he could not marry a commoner. He was the son of late Maharawal Lakshman Singhji, the then ruler of Dungarpur. He was also close friend of Lata's brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar. ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, will be under observation for 10 more days

    It is also said that Raj Singh used to call Lata by the name 'Mithoo'. When Raj Singh told about his fondness to his father, Maharawal Lakshman Singhji, he had rejected their idea of getting married as Lata was not from a royal family. 
     

    So, he decided never to marry any one; likewise, Lata also vowed not to get married ever. And both remained friends for life. In 2009, on September 12, Raj Singh Dungarpur passed away due to his prolonged battle with Alzheimer's disease. ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar health update: Maharashtra health minister says her health is improving

