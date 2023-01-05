Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR: SS Rajamouli receives Best Director Award At NYFCC; now eyeing Oscars 2023

    RRR's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for best song at Oscars 2023. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli wins Best Director at the New York Film and Television Festival.
     

    RRR SS Rajamouli receives Best Director Award At NYFCC; now eyeing Oscars 2023 RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    RRR has received an incredible response from people worldwide since its release. It has received award after award. SS Rajamouli has now added another accolade to his collection, as he has been named best director at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a newly released video, SS Rajamouli accepts the trophy while the audience applauds.

    Rajamouli accepted the trophy and thanked the judges and the crowd for supporting his picture. He also recalls studying the faces of the audience during the premiere of his film. "It was pure ecstasy of wonder, like what we had just experienced. "That's how I want my viewers to feel," he explained. The director also praised his family for their unwavering support.

    Also Read: Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH)

    Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR will all be in attendance at the Golden Globes, which will be hosted on January 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. RRR is nominated for Best Foreign Film, but its song Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song. Meanwhile, as part of the Beyond Fest, a special screening of RRR will be presented in the United States on January 9. This screening will also be attended by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani.

    Also Read: RRR team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli to attend Golden Globe Awards

    RRR has also set his sights on the Oscars in 2023. The film's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for best song. Despite the fact that RRR was not part of India's official entry for the Oscars, it was submitted individually under the 'For your consideration' campaign for 14 categories.

    RRR, which was released in March 2022, is a fictitious story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The film is set in the 1920s, when India was ruled by the British. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also play important parts in the film. Meanwhile, it was recently announced that RRR 2 is in the works. "My father is a narrative writer for all my films," SS Rajamouli stated. We talked about RRR 2, and he's working on the narrative."

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR Ram Charan, Upasana are off to Los Angeles for Golden Globes, will soon join SS Rajamouli and his family RBA

    RRR: Ram Charan, Upasana are off to Los Angeles for Golden Globes, and will soon join SS Rajamouli

    Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH) RBA

    Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH)

    Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth vma

    Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth

    Shah Rukh's epic reply to a fan reveals that Hrithik Roshan is inspiration for toned abs in Pathaan vma

    Shah Rukh's reply to a fan reveals that Hrithik Roshan is inspiration for toned abs in Pathaan

    Varisu trailer: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film a perfect family entertainer to watch THIS Pongal RBA

    Varisu trailer: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film a perfect family entertainer to watch THIS Pongal

    Recent Stories

    Meta fined over 400 million dollars for forcing users to accept targeted ads

    Meta fined over $400 million for forcing users to accept targeted ads

    RRR Ram Charan, Upasana are off to Los Angeles for Golden Globes, will soon join SS Rajamouli and his family RBA

    RRR: Ram Charan, Upasana are off to Los Angeles for Golden Globes, and will soon join SS Rajamouli

    How is Deepika Padukone in real life? Know Pathaan actress' true personality- read Quora users' experiences RBA

    How is Deepika Padukone in real life? Know Pathaan actress' true personality- read Quora users' experiences

    Birthday girl Deepika Padukone loves THIS eatery in Bengaluru RBA

    Birthday girl Deepika Padukone loves THIS eatery in Bengaluru

    Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH) RBA

    Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon