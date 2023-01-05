RRR: SS Rajamouli receives Best Director Award At NYFCC; now eyeing Oscars 2023

RRR's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for best song at Oscars 2023. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli wins Best Director at the New York Film and Television Festival.

RRR has received an incredible response from people worldwide since its release. It has received award after award. SS Rajamouli has now added another accolade to his collection, as he has been named best director at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a newly released video, SS Rajamouli accepts the trophy while the audience applauds.

Rajamouli accepted the trophy and thanked the judges and the crowd for supporting his picture. He also recalls studying the faces of the audience during the premiere of his film. "It was pure ecstasy of wonder, like what we had just experienced. "That's how I want my viewers to feel," he explained. The director also praised his family for their unwavering support.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR will all be in attendance at the Golden Globes, which will be hosted on January 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. RRR is nominated for Best Foreign Film, but its song Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song. Meanwhile, as part of the Beyond Fest, a special screening of RRR will be presented in the United States on January 9. This screening will also be attended by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani.

RRR has also set his sights on the Oscars in 2023. The film's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for best song. Despite the fact that RRR was not part of India's official entry for the Oscars, it was submitted individually under the 'For your consideration' campaign for 14 categories.

RRR, which was released in March 2022, is a fictitious story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The film is set in the 1920s, when India was ruled by the British. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also play important parts in the film. Meanwhile, it was recently announced that RRR 2 is in the works. "My father is a narrative writer for all my films," SS Rajamouli stated. We talked about RRR 2, and he's working on the narrative."