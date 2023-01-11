Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Golden Globes 2023: From team RRR to Selena Gomez, a glance at the star-studded red carpet - SEE PICS

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 7:33 AM IST

    The much-awaited stary night is finally here. While it is a proud moment for India as RRR got nominated, we look at the team RRR and other celebs who have made their starry appearances on the Red Carpet.

    Image: Getty Images

    The golden night of Hollywood is here – the Golden Globe Awards 2023 has started with a bang. Hollywood royalty and television icons have come together to celebrate the best in cinema. Glitz, glamour, and grandeur are at their peak at this gala. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the entertaining evening. This year the Golden Globe Awards are extra special for our country India with RRR bagging a nomination in Best Picture (Non-English language) and Best Song categories. 

    Top contenders for the night also include 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis'. The Golden Globes also honors the best in television and are voted for by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association jury. Keep watching this space for more updates.

    Image: Getty Images

    In a proud moment for India, RRR has got nominated at the Golden Globes Awards 2023 for Best non-English picture and Best original song (Naatu Naatu). Filmmaker SS Rajamouli turned up to the starry red carpet in a traditional Black kurta with dhoti and red scarf.

    Image: Getty Images

    After winning the hearts of audiences not just in India, but globally, the nuanced pan-Indian star NTR Jr. also turned up to the red carpet of the Golden Globes. NTR Jr. looked dapper dressed in a formal black blazer pant set with a white shirt inside the blazer.

    Image: Getty Images

    The pan-Indian heart-throb Ram Charan also opted for an Indian black kurta and pants. The star upped the style quotient with his suave and debonair look on the red carpet of the Golden Globe awards.

    Image: Getty Images

    Only Murders In The Building star and singer Selena Gomez upped the hotness and glam factor dressed in a black floor-length gown with a slit and dark purple ruffled sleeves on both hands. The singer slays it effortlessly as she walks the talk with poise and confidence.

    Image: Getty Images

    The hunk and stellar Hollywood star Andrew Garfield is also ruling the hearts of his fans this evening. He has dressed up in a rusty orange colored blazer and pants set with a black shirt inside the blazer.

    Image: Getty Images

    Blonde fame Ana De Armas arrives at the Golden Globes Awards red carpet in Beverly Hills, California.

    Image: Getty Images

    Freaky Friday fame legendary Hollywood icon and starlet Jamie Lee Curtis was all smiles and jolly while interacting with the media on the red carpet. She opted for a floor-length long black gown that had strapless sleeves. It also had a long drape-like overcoat covering her shoulders.

    Image: Getty Images

    The Menu fame versatile Hollywood star Anya Taylor Joy looks gorgeous and stunning dressed in a mango yellow colored strapless top and a skirt. She had left her hair open on the back.

    Image: Getty Images

    Barbie fame renowned Hollywood star Margot Robbie dressed in a pale pink, long ensemble gown outfit, upped the glam factor with her appearance at the Golden Globes Awards 2023 red carpet.

    Image: Getty Images

    The hit Netflix series 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega looked stunning and beautiful dressed in a Gucci peach-colored flowy gown that accentuated her curves. She wore a diamond neckpiece to enhance her look on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet.

    Image: Getty Images

    The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Angela Bassett looked breath-taking and stunning dressed in a silver shimmery gown. She wore a bracelet in her hand and did some eye makeup with a mauve lip shade to make her look more ethereal.

    Image: Getty Images

    Ozark fame Hollywood diva Julia Garner was dressed in a baby pink colored long frilled ensemble outfit with a blonde bob cut hair. She used a nude dark pink lip shade and wore a simple diamond necklace on her neck to enhance her look on the red carpet. 

    Image: Getty Images

    The Hulu and FX series 'The Bear' fame renowned global Hollywood star Jeremy Allen White looked dapper and suave dressed in a black blazer and pants. He wore a white shirt inside his blazer. The star has won the hearts of audiences as Chef Carmy Berzatto in the hit Hulu series 'The Bear'.

