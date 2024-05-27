Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'GOAT': Thalapathy Vijay's film shooting in Puducherry creates panic; Here's why

    Thalapathy Vijay is currently in Puducherry filming 'GOAT'. The team was filming several scenes involving explosives on the streets, which caused terror among the inhabitants.

    Actor-turned-politician Vijay is presently filming 'GOAT' in Puducherry. Venkat Prabhu is directing the film, which is being shot in the Union Territory and features some dramatic action scenes. This has also sparked alarm among locals.

    The production crew used public highways for scenarios requiring explosive stunts. One spectacular action involves a car being blown up with petrol canisters and colliding with an SUV. Other explosive sequences were shot in numerous places, including Beach Road and the Old Port, even at night.

    Unaware of the film's stunts, the people, who were halted throughout the production, panicked due to the explosions. However, the film team informed the public that all required safety precautions had been taken and no genuine threat existed.

    Thalapathy Vijay will purportedly portray both a hero and a villain in 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), which was also shot in Russia. Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj will play the heroes and villains, respectively. The film will visit cinemas on September 5, 2024. 

