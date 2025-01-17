Coldplay India Tour: Watch Ahmedabad Concert live on THIS OTT platform; Details inside

Coldplay's highly anticipated India tour is generating immense excitement. With tickets sold out, fans can still experience the Ahmedabad concert live on an OTT platform, streaming on January 26.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Coldplay's much-awaited India tour has been the talk of the town for months, with fans eagerly awaiting the rock band’s performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Scheduled to perform at the D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, and at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, Coldplay's India tour has garnered a massive amount of attention. Tickets for these highly anticipated concerts sold out in mere minutes, leaving many fans disappointed. However, for those who were unable to secure a ticket, there’s still an exciting opportunity to experience the concert live.

The band has announced that the Ahmedabad concert on January 26 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar, allowing Coldplay fans across India to join the excitement from the comfort of their homes. Coldplay’s official social media account shared the thrilling news, posting a video with the members of the band. 

In the video, the band expressed their excitement about performing in India and confirmed that the show on January 26 will be available for streaming live. They said, "Namaste, all our friends in India. We are so happy to tell you that on the 26th January our show from Ahmedabad is streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, and you can watch it from wherever you are in India. We hope you can join us. We are so excited to come to your beautiful country and we hope you are well. Much love, bye!"

This announcement is sure to bring joy to fans who missed out on concert tickets, especially after hearing about the steep ticket prices, ranging from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 35,000. To add to the excitement, the band recently shared a post on their official X account, showing a picture from Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive, expressing their gratitude for being in India. The band's enthusiasm and love for India are evident, and fans can look forward to an unforgettable experience, whether at the live concert or via the online stream.

