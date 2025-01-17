'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's film NOT released in Punjab; theatre owners refuse to screen controversial movie

Punjab's cinema owners have decided not to screen Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, despite its nationwide release. The decision follows backlash over the film's portrayal of historical events, with the SGPC accusing it of defaming Sikhs and distorting facts related to the 1984 Sikh genocide

Cinema owners in Punjab have decided not to screen Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency, even though it was released across India today. While there has been no official ban imposed by the administration, this decision has been made in response to the political drama's controversial content. The film has come under criticism for allegedly defaming Sikhs, which has sparked significant backlash.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, had previously written a letter to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, urging for the film's screening to be prohibited in the state. In his letter, Dhami stated that the SGPC had passed a resolution expressing concerns over the movie. According to the committee, the film was produced as part of a campaign to malign Sikhs. The resolution called for the Punjab government to take action against the release, warning that the movie could lead to anger within the Sikh community. Dhami emphasized that the movie's portrayal of certain historical events, including the attacks on the holy Sikh shrines, was misleading and offensive.

ALSO READ: Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut wins hearts with powerful performance

Furthermore, Dhami condemned the film for allegedly omitting key facts about the 1984 Sikh genocide and the attacks on sacred sites like Sri Harmandar Sahib and Akal Takht Sahib. He called it an attempt to spread harmful propaganda against Sikhs. He concluded by stating that if the movie were released, there would be widespread protests in the state.

Kangana Ranaut not only stars in the film but also serves as its director. Emergency focuses on the 21-month period of Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, from 1975 to 1977, which is often described as one of the darkest chapters in India's history. The film also features performances by Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Vishak Nair in key roles.

Latest Videos