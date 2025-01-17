Priyanka Chopra joining SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu? Latest post gives hint [WATCH]

Priyanka Chopra is speculated to make her Indian cinema comeback with SSMB29, a grand adventure film directed by SS Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu. Reports suggest Priyanka’s global appeal made her the top choice for the ₹900–1000 crore project, marking her return to Telugu cinema after 23 years

Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian cinema might be closer than expected, as speculation surrounds her potential involvement in the highly anticipated adventure film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. Adding fuel to the rumors, Priyanka was recently seen at the Hyderabad airport, arriving with tight security and wearing a brown cord set paired with a beige cap.

The actress further hinted at her connection to the project through her Instagram post on January 17. Sharing a video of her journey from Toronto to Hyderabad via Dubai, Priyanka captioned it with an "Om" emoji and used a song from Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR as the background music. The video showcased the actress enjoying picturesque landscapes during her flight, subtly signaling her association with the Rajamouli-directed film.

Reports indicate that SSMB29 is a globe-trotting adventure set to feature Priyanka in the lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The film, which will reportedly be made on a budget of ₹900–1000 crore, is expected to release in two parts in 2027 and 2029.

According to insiders close to PinkVilla, Rajamouli was keen on casting Priyanka because of her global appeal. They revealed that the film is in its final writing stages and is slated to begin production in April 2025. The source shared that Rajamouli had multiple discussions with Priyanka over the last six months and that both parties are now on the same page regarding the project.

The insider also stated that Priyanka is enthusiastic about working with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, adding that the film offers an opportunity for her to explore new territory with a role requiring significant action sequences alongside Mahesh. It was reported that Priyanka has already begun preparing for the role.

This film will mark Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema, more than two decades after her debut in P. Ravi Shankar’s 2002 romantic drama Apuroopam. Her last Indian project was Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger (2021) on Netflix, and her last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink in 2016.

Priyanka’s potential involvement in SSMB29 has created a wave of excitement among fans, who eagerly await official confirmation of her collaboration with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for this ambitious cinematic adventure.

