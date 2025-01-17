Lifestyle

Healthy Amla Kanji Recipe: A winter health booster for your immunity

Ingredients

  • Amla - 250 grams
  • Mustard powder - 2 tablespoons
  • Red chili powder - 1 tablespoon
  • Turmeric powder - 1/2 tablespoon
  • Rock salt - to taste
  • Water - 1 liter

Prepare the Amla

Wash and clean the amla thoroughly. Boil water in a pot and boil the amla for 5 minutes to soften them. Then strain with cold water.

Spice Mixture

In a bowl, mix mustard powder, red chili powder, turmeric, rock salt, and asafoetida.

Combine Amla and Spices

Put the boiled amla in a glass jar. Pour the prepared spice mixture over the amla and mix well.

Add Water

Pour boiled, cooled water into the spiced amla and stir well to combine.

Sunlight Exposure

Close the jar with a lid and keep it in sunlight for 2-3 days. Stir with a wooden spoon daily. In 2-3 days, the Amla Kanji will become sour, then cool and serve.

