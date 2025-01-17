Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' is a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The real villain in this film is Sanjay Gandhi.
According to the film, the Emergency was declared by Indira Gandhi, but decisions ranging from banning Kishore Kumar's songs to forced sterilization were the brainchild of Sanjay.
Sanjay Gandhi's cruel decisions were such that even Indira Gandhi started avoiding him towards the end. The film shows how people celebrated when Sanjay died.
Vishak Nair played Sanjay Gandhi in 'Emergency'. The 32-year-old Vishak is originally a Malayalam film actor and has just started trying his luck in Hindi films.
Vishak Nair worked with Kangana Ranaut in her film 'Tejas' (2023). It was also his first feature film as an actor, which was a box office disaster.
Vishak Nair has been working in Mollywood since 2016. His last Malayalam film 'Identity' was released on January 2, 2025. He will next be seen in the Netflix Hindi series 'Akka'.
