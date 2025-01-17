'Deva' trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor in fierce cop-avatar sets fire; movie set to release on THIS date [WATCH]

The trailer for Shahid Kapoor's action thriller Deva has arrived, delivering a high-octane glimpse into a gripping tale of revenge and justice. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Shahid as a fearless cop, unraveling a deadly conspiracy. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Deva releases on January 31

The much-anticipated trailer for Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller Deva has been released ahead of schedule. Following a gripping teaser and the electrifying song "Bhasad Macha," the full trailer ramps up the intensity with a faster, fiercer, and action-packed narrative.

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer opens with Shahid Kapoor's character narrating how terrorists killed one of his fellow officers, prompting the Mumbai Police to launch an aggressive mission of retaliation. He explains their plan to infiltrate every lane, system, and area previously left unchecked, emphasizing the need for “full freedom” to execute their mission.

However, his superiors confront him, criticizing his methods as “hooliganism” and pointing out media reports labeling him as a “mafia.” In response, Shahid's character appears to embrace the title, stating unapologetically that he is mafia. The trailer then showcases his fearless approach to raids, accompanied by energetic Marathi dhol beats. He is seen pursuing criminals through narrow bylanes and engaging in high-octane action sequences.

A pivotal twist toward the end reveals a confrontation between Shahid and Pavail Gulati’s cop character. Gulati's character suggests that Shahid's anger stems from fear, adding a psychological layer to the narrative. Meanwhile, Kubra Sait’s character is seen pleading with Shahid to shoot an escaping criminal, but he hesitates, struggling to pull the trigger.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's heartfelt confession has fans dreaming of their wedding

More about Deva

The film centers on Shahid Kapoor as a rebellious police officer assigned to solve a high-profile case that unravels a web of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy.

Deva also features Pooja Hegde in a significant role as a journalist. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 31.

This movie marks Shahid Kapoor’s return to the big screen after nearly a year, following his last performance in the sci-fi romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon.

Latest Videos