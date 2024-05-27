Bengaluru: Actor Dhruva Sarja's gym trainer assaulted by bikers in Banashankari

Actor Dhruva Sarja's gym trainer, Prashant, was reportedly assaulted by bikers on KR Road in Banashankari. Despite initially filing a police complaint, Prashant later denied the incident to the media. Police are investigating the conflicting statements and the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh B. Jagalasar is overseeing the case.

In a shocking incident, actor Dhruva Sarja's gym trainer, Prashant, was assaulted by bikers on KR Road in Banashankari. The attack occurred around 10:30 PM last night near the residence of the popular Sandalwood actor.

Prashant, who hails from Banashankari, reported the incident to the Banashankari police station immediately after the assault. According to South Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lokesh B. Jagalasar, the 32-year-old gym trainer was on his way home when he was attacked by two unknown individuals riding a bike. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.



Despite the assault, Prashant has since claimed to the media that no such incident took place. Speaking to Asianet Suvarna News, Prashant stated that there was no attack on him, leading to confusion and speculation about the circumstances. However, police records confirm that Prashant did file a complaint, and DCP Jagalasar has assured the public that an investigation is underway.

The conflicting statements have raised questions about the reasons behind Prashant's denial of the attack. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the truth and bring the perpetrators to justice.

