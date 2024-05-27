Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Fahad Faasil suffering from ADHD? Here's what the 'Aavesham' actor said

    'Aavesham' star Fahadh Faasil recently revealed that he was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41. He was speaking at an event in Peace Valley School, Kothamangalam. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that typically begins in childhood and can persist into adulthood. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 27, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    Fahadh Faasil, known for his realistic acting, is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Aavesham'. The film reportedly collected Rs 153.6 crore at the box office. The actor recently confessed at an event that he was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) at the age of 41.

    He recently inaugurated the Peace Valley School in Kothamangalam -an institute focusing on rehabilitating children with special needs. During the event, he pledged his full support to the organization and remarked, "If my face could bring a smile to your faces, I would be very happy."

    “While walking through the premises of the school, I inquired whether it's easy to cure ADHD. I was told that if diagnosed in childhood, it is possible. I then asked whether it could be cured if diagnosed at 41, as that was when I was clinically diagnosed with ADHD," Fahadh said.

    What is ADHD?

    Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that typically emerges in childhood and often persists into adulthood. It is characterized by a persistent pattern of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, which interferes with functioning or development.

    The exact cause of ADHD is not known, but several factors are believed to contribute, including genetics, brain structure and function, and environmental influences. Risk factors include a family history of ADHD, prenatal exposure to tobacco or alcohol, and premature birth.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
