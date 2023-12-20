Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    George Clooney claims, Matthew Perry was unhappy filming popular sitcom 'FRIENDS'; here's what he said

    During a recent interview, George Clooney discussed his friend Matthew Perry, who recently passed away. Clooney provided insights into Perry's feelings while working on the sitcom 'Friends.'

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    During a recent interview with Deadline, George Clooney, known for his role in ER, shared heartfelt thoughts about his late friend Matthew Perry, who passed away recently. George, who had been friends with Matthew since their teenage years and worked together on the Warner Brothers lot during ER and Friends, talked openly about Matthew's time on the popular sitcom.

    According to George, Matthew, famous for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, wasn't happy despite the show's success. He told the outlet, "He wasn’t happy. It didn’t bring him joy or happiness or peace. He would say to us… ‘I just want to get on a sitcom, man. I just want to get on a regular sitcom and I would be the happiest man on earth.’ And he got on probably one of the best ever.”

    George spoke about the challenge of seeing Matthew go through tough times. He said  “Watching that go on on the lot — we were at Warner Brothers, we were there right next to each other — it was hard to watch because we didn’t know what was going through him,”  He further continued  “We just knew that he wasn’t happy and I had no idea he was doing what, 12 Vicodin a day and all the stuff he talked about, all that heartbreaking stuff.”

    Despite achieving fame and success, Matthew struggled with personal happiness. George highlighted a valuable lesson from Matthew's life, stressing the importance of finding contentment within oneself and in life as a whole. The interview touched on the idea that external success doesn't always guarantee true happiness. George remembering hteir friendship remarked,  “I knew Matt when he was 16 years old. We used to play paddle tennis together,” he said. “He’s about 10 years younger than me. And he was a great, funny, funny, funny kid. And Friends, man, that was a fun time to watch those guys, we were all really close.”

    Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, and it was later revealed that the official cause of death was the "acute effects of ketamine." There were also concerns about a potential drug overdose, given Matthew's well-known struggles with sobriety. These struggles often brought a sense of shame whenever he faced setbacks in his journey toward recovery.

