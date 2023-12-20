Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kangana Ranaut's father confirms actress to join political arena by contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    Kangana Ranaut recently met with BJP National President JP Nadda at her Kullu house, raising significant speculation about her prospective political foray.

    Kangana Ranaut's father confirms actress to join political arena by contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut's father, Amardeep Ranaut publicly stated that the celebrated actress plans to enter politics by fighting the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 on the BJP ticket. However, whose seat she would represent remains unanswered, with her father indicating that the final choice is in the hands of the BJP leadership.

    Kangana Ranaut meets BJP National President JP Nadda

    Kangana Ranaut recently met with BJP National President JP Nadda at her Kullu house, raising significant speculation about her prospective political foray. While answering questions, Amardeep ended the rumors by stating that Kangana is determined to run under the BJP banner.

    Kangana's political ambitions have been widely discussed for some time. Her choice of seat adds another layer of intrigue to the growing political narrative, as she comes from the Sarahan village in the Sarkaghat constituency of Mandi district, with a secondary residence in Manali, where her family currently resides.

    Also Read: Boman Irani reveals he worked as shopkeeper for 14 years before breaking into Bollywood; Read on

    Kangana Ranaut wishes to join politics

    Notably, Kangana Ranaut hinted at her political ambitions during a media interview in Dwarka, Gujarat, a few months ago, when she indicated her desire to run for office if it aligned with divine will.

    Professional front

    Kangana Ranaut was last seen in an Air Force pilot's biopic 'Tejas'. She is gearing up for her debut directional film 'Emergency' which is a biographical historical drama film directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut. It is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Ranaut as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boman Irani reveals he worked as shopkeeper for 14 years before breaking into Bollywood; Read on ATG

    Boman Irani reveals he worked as shopkeeper for 14 years before breaking into Bollywood; Read on

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by DElhu Police

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by Delhi Police

    Rashmika Mandanna's cryptic message hinted towards Vijay Deverakonda? Read on ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna's cryptic message hinted towards Vijay Deverakonda? Read on

    Sandeep Vanga Reddy reveals plans for sequel with 'Animal Park' keeping in mind a trilogy; Here's what he said ATG

    Sandeep Vanga Reddy reveals plans for sequel with 'Animal Park' keeping in mind a trilogy; Here's what he said

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui express remorse; Ayesha Khan remains unmoved ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui express remorse; Ayesha Khan remains unmoved

    Recent Stories

    Boman Irani reveals he worked as shopkeeper for 14 years before breaking into Bollywood; Read on ATG

    Boman Irani reveals he worked as shopkeeper for 14 years before breaking into Bollywood; Read on

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19 on December 19; 2 deaths anr

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19; 2 deaths

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by DElhu Police

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by Delhi Police

    Rashmika Mandanna's cryptic message hinted towards Vijay Deverakonda? Read on ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna's cryptic message hinted towards Vijay Deverakonda? Read on

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon