    Genelia D’Souza Birthday: Know what’s the best gift Riteish Deshmukh gave her?

    Bollywood actor Genelia D’Souza is celebrating her 35th birthday today, on Friday, August 5. Genelia married to actor Riteish Deskhmukh in the year 2012, after dating for nearly a decade. The ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa’ actress reportedly has a net worth of $1.2 million. On her birthday, here is a throwback story of the time when she revealed about the best present she received from her husband.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    One of the most adorable love stories in the Hindi film industry is that of actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. They met on the sets of a film as co-stars, became friends, then lovers and then married each other. Today, they are parents to two beautiful boys. On August 5, Genelia celebrates her birthday and as she turns a year older, here is throwback story about the best present she has received from her actor-hubby in all these years.

    Geneli D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are frequent with their social media accounts. The two interact a lot of their fans, and at the same time, keep posting stuff such as reels and pictures. Not just that, but they also keep on answering numerous questions that their fans have for them.

    ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7: Katrina Kaif to spill beans about her love story with Vicky Kaushal?

    Recently, Genelia D’Souza did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with her fans. During that, one of the fans asked her about the best present that she has received from Riteish Deskhmukh in all these years. Answering to the fan’s query, Genelia D’Souza shared a picture of Riteish Deshmukh and their two adorable baby boys, Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh.

    Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Dehmukh came from two entirely different worlds and cultures, with the latter belonging to a Marathi political family. However, despite all the cultural difference they have had between them, they never let those come their way. They have had a successful Bollywood marriage that drips nothing but love and respect for each other. The couple is often spotted together at events and otherwise. In fact, their social media is also filled with videos and images of one another, along with snaps with their baby boys.

    ALSO READ: Jennifer Coolidge opens up on her 'American Pie' role; says she got ‘a lot of sexual action’

    Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh love story: It was on the sets of ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ that the couple first met each other. From being co-stars to lovers, Genelia and Riteish went quick real soon. They dated for nearly a decade before deciding upon tying the knot. It was on February 3, 2012 that Riteish and Genelia got married; their marriage was done as per both the cultures – a traditional Marathi wedding and a white wedding.

