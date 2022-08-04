Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee with Karan 7: Katrina Kaif to spill beans about her love story with Vicky Kaushal?

    After actors, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is all set to be the next guest on the couch at Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’, season 7. Per the reports, it is believed that Katrina will be revealing how she fell in love with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and more.

    Koffee with Karan 7 Katrina Kaif to spill beans about her love story with Vicky Kaushal drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    (Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

    Karan Johar's celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan' has been making a lot of headlines these days for the juicy content that it has been providing the audience. This latest season is a lot special because it has seen the South actors making their debut on the famous couch (read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda).

    While ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were the last guests on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’, the next episode will feature actor Katrina Kaif. A couple of days also, Katrina shared a few images wearing a black and white dress, hinting that she will soon be seen on the celebrity chat show.

    Katrina Kaif will be seen along with her ‘Phone Bhooth’ co-stars, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar. According to media reports, in the new episode, Katrina is going to reveal the secrets related to her personal life.

    ALSO READ: 

    If media reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif will reveal details about her personal life, including her love story with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. For the unversed, it was this very show when Katrina said that she would love to date Vicky in the last season. And now, she will talk about how she met Vicky and how love blossomed between the two.

    ALSO READ: 

    There have also been claims that looking at the show’s format so far, Karan Johar will be throwing some spicy questions at Katrina that may be related to her intimate and personal life. Apart from this, she may also be seen reacting to the news of her pregnancy.

    Furthermore, a twist is also expected in Koffee With Karan’s episode that will feature Katrina Kaif. Per the reports, a recorded video of Vicky Kaushal will be shown in the show in which he will be seen praising his wife. Meanwhile, the black and white dress that Katrina Kaif has worn for the show, is said to be priced at Rs 1 lakh, reportedly.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn RBA

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn

    Har Ghar Tiranga KGF star Yash supports PM Modi campaign RBA

    Har Ghar Tiranga: KGF star Yash supports PM Modi’s campaign; here's what he said

    Will Sir Vivian Richards star in potential Season 3 of 'Masaba Masaba'? Director Sonam Nair responds snt

    Will Sir Vivian Richards star in potential Season 3 of 'Masaba Masaba'? Director Sonam Nair responds

    Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband' RBA

    Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband'

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi Koi Mil Gaya actor passes away at 68 drb

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi? ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ actor passes away at 68

    Recent Stories

    Indian Navy operating without sole aircraft carrier since 1.5 years!

    Indian Navy operating without sole aircraft carrier since 1.5 years!

    football Not a gambler Barcelona President Joan Laporta slams critics over transfer market claims snt

    'Not a gambler': Barcelona President Laporta slams critics over transfer market claims

    National Herald case: ED resumes searches at Young Indian office as Congress leader Kharge arrives - adt

    National Herald case: ED resumes searches at Young Indian office as Congress leader Kharge arrives

    Har Ghar Tiranga Want to hoist tricolour at home Here are 5 FAQs answered gcw

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to hoist tricolour at home? Here are 5 FAQs answered

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn RBA

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon