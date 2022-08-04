Koffee with Karan 7: Katrina Kaif to spill beans about her love story with Vicky Kaushal?

After actors, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is all set to be the next guest on the couch at Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’, season 7. Per the reports, it is believed that Katrina will be revealing how she fell in love with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and more.

Karan Johar's celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan' has been making a lot of headlines these days for the juicy content that it has been providing the audience. This latest season is a lot special because it has seen the South actors making their debut on the famous couch (read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda).

While ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were the last guests on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’, the next episode will feature actor Katrina Kaif. A couple of days also, Katrina shared a few images wearing a black and white dress, hinting that she will soon be seen on the celebrity chat show.

Katrina Kaif will be seen along with her ‘Phone Bhooth’ co-stars, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar. According to media reports, in the new episode, Katrina is going to reveal the secrets related to her personal life.

If media reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif will reveal details about her personal life, including her love story with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. For the unversed, it was this very show when Katrina said that she would love to date Vicky in the last season. And now, she will talk about how she met Vicky and how love blossomed between the two.

There have also been claims that looking at the show’s format so far, Karan Johar will be throwing some spicy questions at Katrina that may be related to her intimate and personal life. Apart from this, she may also be seen reacting to the news of her pregnancy.

Furthermore, a twist is also expected in Koffee With Karan’s episode that will feature Katrina Kaif. Per the reports, a recorded video of Vicky Kaushal will be shown in the show in which he will be seen praising his wife. Meanwhile, the black and white dress that Katrina Kaif has worn for the show, is said to be priced at Rs 1 lakh, reportedly.