    Jennifer Coolidge opens up on her 'American Pie' role; says she got ‘a lot of sexual action’

    Hollywood actor Jennifer Coolidge, who is best known for her character of Stifler’s mother in 1999’s comedy film ‘American Pie’, has opened up on how the role got her 'a lot of sexual action’. The 60-year-old actor was seen playing the role of a mother who has a fling with her son’s friend from his high school.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    (Image: Getty Images)

    Hollywood actor Jennifer Coolidge played a rather character in the 1999 comedy film ‘American Pie’. Coolidge was seen playing the iconic character of Stifler’s mother in the movie that many would remember as bold and far ahead of its time, yet hilarious. 

    The actor recently opened up about playing a bold character of a mother in the raunchy comedy movie. Jennifer Coolidge was seen as ‘Jeanine’, the mother of Stifler (played by actor Seann William Scott). Jeanine was shown having a fling with Stifler’s classmate Paul Finch, portrayed by actor Eddie Kaye Thomas.

    Throughout the film, the now 60-year-old actor's character is shown as an attractive mother who is desired by her son’s friends from high school. In a recent interview with Variety, Jennifer Coolidge spoke about “so many benefits” that she had for “doing that movie”.

    “I got a lot of play at being a Milf (mum I’d like to f***) and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” said Jennifer Coolidge in the interview.

    Jennifer Coolidge further spoke about all the ‘sexual action’ the movie ‘American Pie’ brought to her. She said, “I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jennifer Coolidge is slated to return to the screen with the second season of HBO’s hit series ‘White Lotus’. In this, she will be seen playing the role of fan favourite Tanya McQuoid. Her character in the first series earned the actor her first Emmy nomination.

    The Emmy-nominated comedy-drama is basically based on a week of misadventures of the guests and employees at a tropical resort in its first season. The second season is returning to the screens but with a change of location. The show is set to premiere on television in the month of October on HBO Max.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
