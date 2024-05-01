SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma charges THIS much for his show, see cast fee

Entertainment
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' currently streams on Netflix.
It is reported that he charges Rs 26 crore for 5 episodes which is a little over Rs 5 crore per episode.
Sunil Grover, who reconnected with Kapil roughly seven years after their disagreement, is asking a whopping Rs 25 lakh for each episode.
It is believed that Archana Puran Singh is given Rs 10 lakhs per episode.
Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur get paid Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, and Rs 6 lakh.
Every Saturday, Netflix drops a new episode of the show.