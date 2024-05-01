Entertainment

SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma charges THIS much for his show, see cast fee

Image credits: Instagram

'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' currently streams on Netflix.

Image credits: instagram

Kapil Sharma's fee

It is reported that he charges Rs 26 crore for 5 episodes which is a little over Rs 5 crore per episode. 

Image credits: social media

Sunil Grover's fee

Sunil Grover, who reconnected with Kapil roughly seven years after their disagreement, is asking a whopping Rs 25 lakh for each episode.

Image credits: Social Media

Archana Puran Singh's fee

It is believed that Archana Puran Singh is given Rs 10 lakhs per episode. 

Image credits: Social Media

Other cast fee

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur get paid Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, and Rs 6 lakh.

Image credits: Social Media

The show

Every Saturday, Netflix drops a new episode of the show.

Image credits: instagram
