    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty and more Bollywood celebs welcome Bappa home

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi brings forth immense joy and unity, and our Bollywood celebrities are no exception, joining in the celebrations with great enthusiasm. Among the many stars participating in the festivities, Ananya Panday, the actress known for her role in "Dream Girl 2," shared glimpses of her own celebration at home. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood was seen bringing Lord Ganesha into his home, and Tusshar Kapoor marked the holy occasion by celebrating with his son, Laksshay.

    Ajay Devgn recently shared a video that appears to be from the movie sets, where he sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha. In the video, the actor is seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, expressing his reverence for the deity.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

     

    On Tuesday, September 18, Ananya Panday took to her social media to offer a glimpse of the auspicious celebrations as she welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home. The actress shared a multi-picture post, extending her heartfelt wishes. In one of the images, she can be seen with folded hands, with Lord Ganesha in the background. Another picture features the divine idol, while the last one captures a heartwarming family moment. The caption of her post read, "Welcome home Bappa," accompanied by red heart emojis.

     

    Tusshar Kapoor also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi alongside his beloved son, Laksshay. The "Golmaal" actor was seen performing the aarti and traditional rituals with his young one. Tusshar appeared in a white dhoti with a white scarf draped over his upper body, while his son looked adorable in an ethnic ensemble, sporting a printed yellow kurta and white pajamas.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

    Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was also spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived in his car to bring Lord Ganpati home, accompanied by his son, Ishaant Sood. Sonu Sood was dressed in a navy blue T-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. In a video captured during the occasion, he can be seen actively participating in the aarti and rituals, chanting the divine phrase, "Ganpati Bappa Moreya." It was a heartwarming sight indeed.


     

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
