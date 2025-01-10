Game Changer OTT release: When, where to watch Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer film; Read on

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, directed by Shankar, is a political action film that hit theaters on January 10

First Published Jan 10, 2025, 4:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 4:38 PM IST

The much-anticipated political action film Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, hit theaters today, January 10. Directed by Shankar, the film has garnered positive reviews from both fans and critics, who have praised its compelling storyline, intense action sequences, and standout performances. Amid its theatrical success, reports about its OTT release have begun circulating online.

The film is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run, although the official streaming date is yet to be disclosed by the filmmakers. Amazon Prime Video had previously confirmed the OTT release via a post on their X handle, where they described the film as the story of an honest IAS officer battling political corruption through fair elections to transform governance. Reports from last year indicated that the streaming platform had acquired the rights for a staggering ₹105 crore.

In addition to its digital rights, Game Changer's television broadcasting rights have reportedly been secured by Zee Studios, as per Pinkvilla.

The storyline of Game Changer focuses on an IAS officer, portrayed by Ram Charan, who confronts a corrupt political system. Produced by Dil Raju, the film features an ensemble cast that includes SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Jayaram, and Sunil in pivotal roles. It has been released worldwide in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Sukumar, director of Pushpa 2, shared his thoughts on the film during an event in Dallas. He mentioned that he had watched the film with Chiranjeevi and found the first half to be impressive, describing the interval as a blockbuster moment. According to him, the flashback episode in the second half was particularly impactful and gave him goosebumps.

Looking ahead, Ram Charan is working on his next project with director Buchi Babu Sana, tentatively titled RC16, where he will star opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara Advani, meanwhile, will appear in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this highly anticipated film is slated for an August 2025 theatrical release.

