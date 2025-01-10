'Rushing home to pack our lives....', Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gives update on California fires

Alanna Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, shared updates on social media about her experience amid the California wildfires. She and her husband, Ivor McCray, rushed home to prepare for evacuation as fires closed in. With widespread destruction, efforts to combat the blazes continue across Los Angeles

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, recently provided an update about her safety amid the ongoing wildfires in California. She took to her social media to share that she and her husband, Ivor McCray, were rushing home to prepare for a potential evacuation. Alongside her update, Alanna posted photos that quickly went viral.

On her Instagram stories, Alanna shared that they had cut their ski trip short after learning about the fires. She described driving into Los Angeles through clouds of smoke and hurrying to pack their belongings into suitcases and whatever could fit in their car. She expressed the distressing thought of possibly returning to a home reduced to ashes, noting that it was an overwhelming experience. Alanna empathized with those who had already lost their homes, calling the situation heart-wrenching. She mentioned that while they were near two fires, they had not yet received a level 3 evacuation warning and assured everyone that they were safe for now.

Ivor McCray also shared a message of gratitude to those who reached out to them. He informed followers that the fire was close and that they were on high alert but safe at the moment. He suggested using the Watch Duty app for updates about the fires and offered assistance to anyone in need.

ALSO READ: LA fires: Paris Hilton, Ben Affleck and other celebs who lost their homes in devastating fire of Los Angeles

Regarding the California wildfires, reports indicate that at least five people have lost their lives as fires rage across Los Angeles, with many remaining largely uncontained. Evacuation orders have been issued in several areas, including the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills. The Palisades Fire, which has ravaged the seaside region between Malibu and Santa Monica, has destroyed over 2,000 structures, making it one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles County’s history.

In response to the crisis, US President Joe Biden directed the Department of Defense to deploy additional firefighting personnel and resources, including aerial support, to California. He also approved a Major Disaster declaration, enabling affected communities to access funds and resources to aid in recovery.

Some residents affected by the Palisades Fire discovered their homes had been destroyed through mobile alerts or television broadcasts. Others were notified by their security systems, while a few saw their burning homes on-screen, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Latest Videos