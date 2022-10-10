Rakul Preet Singh's net worth: From properties to income to cars to boyfriend, family and more
Happy Birthday, Rakul Preet Singh: Her projected net worth as of 2022 is $6 million, around ₹45 crore. She owns properties in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Vizag.
Rakul Preet Singh, who is 32 today, has made a reputation for herself as a dependable performer in both Bollywood and the south Indian film business. She made her film debut in Bollywood with Yaariyan in 2014 after beginning her career with the 2009 Kannada flick Gilli when she was just 19 years old. Her performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films are well-known.
Rakul Preet Singh Family
The actress's father name is Rajender Singh, who was an army officer, and her mother is Kulwinder Singh. Both welcomed their daughter into the world on October 10, 1990, in New Delhi.
Amarjee is the name of her younger brother. Rakul attended the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and earned an honours degree in mathematics from the University of Delhi's Jesus and Mary College. She has competed at the national level and has been an avid golfer.
Rakul Preet Singh Net Worth:
The actress has collected substantial wealth at this point, and she is the proud owner of a luxurious mansion, expensive automobiles, and other valuable things.
Rakul Preet's estimated net worth as of 2022 is $6 million, or about Rs 45 crore. According to industry reports, she receives Rs 2 Cr for a film and makes Rs 50 lakh per month from several brand promotions and advertising campaigns.
In 2011, Rakul participated in the ‘Femina Miss India Pageant’ where she was placed fifth and won five pageant titles, including ‘Miss India People’s Choice’.
Rakul Preet Singh Boyfriend
Rakul Preet Singh and Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Insta-official on Rakul's birthday, in October 2021 she wrote, "Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together (sic)," she wrote along with a picture with Jackky.
Rakul Preet Singh House
She owns a home in an upscale neighbourhood of Hyderabad that is 16,000 square feet large. The residence is near Jubilee Hills' Lotus Pond. Additionally, she has property in Vizag and Mumbai.
The actress also owns a gym business in addition to all of this. Together with her brother Aman Preet Singh, she co-owns three F45 functional training facilities in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.
Rakul Preet Singh Cars
The actress enjoys driving expensive automobiles and has a collection that includes a Mercedes Benz GLE. This expensive car is worth Rs 1 crore. Her third car is a BMW 5 20D, while her second vehicle is a Range Rover Sports. The cost of both automobiles ranges from 70 to 75 lakh rupees.
Rakul Preet Singh Business
Along with her brother Aman, Rakul also founded an app-based startup last year. The platform StarringYou, according to the actress, aims to close the employment gap many people experience in the film business. The software also claims to build a platform that eliminates physical obstacles and restrictions, enabling job candidates from various local businesses to apply for any position listed on the app.