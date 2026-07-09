Abundantia Entertainment and director Rajesh Mapuskar are collaborating on 'Angre,' a feature film based on the life of Sarkhel Kanhoji Raje Angre, the Grand Admiral of the Maratha Navy, who remained undefeated throughout his life.

Movie studio Abundantia Entertainment has teamed up with director Rajesh Mapuskar to come up with 'Angre', a theatrical feature film chronicling the life of Sarkhel Kanhoji Raje Angre, who was the legendary Grand Admiral of the Maratha Navy.

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Producer and Director on the Epic Tale

Announcing the project, Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, in a press note said, "Today is one of the proudest and most exciting days at Abundantia. Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre's story is one that the world deserves to see, especially the younger generation that is unaware of the immense contribution of this legend to our great history. Telling this story with the immensely talented Rajesh Mapuskar, in our second collaboration together, makes it even more special. Rajesh's craft, his natural instinct for storytelling on the largest stages, coupled with his deep understanding of the Maratha history and culture, make him the perfect filmmaker for a story of this magnitude. Today, we take the first step in this journey together."

Director Rajesh Mapuskar added, "I was born and raised on the Konkan coast, the shores Sarkhel Kanhojiraje once ruled. This is an epic from the land I belong to. The story of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre is one I have wanted to tell for years, one that deserves to be seen on the largest possible screen and felt by every Indian who watches it. Bringing this story to life with Vikram and Abundantia Entertainment, in our second collaboration, is an absolute delight. Abundantia's belief in bold, uncompromising storytelling is exactly what a film of this scale needs. I could not have asked for a better home for it. Today, we begin the writing of the film, and I look forward to an exciting journey together."

About Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre

Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre stands as one of the most formidable naval commanders in Indian history - a figure who carried forward the maritime vision first set in motion by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. From his headquarters at 'Kolaba,' he commanded a warrior fleet that defended the Konkan coast, humbled European naval powers on the high seas, and asserted the sovereignty of the Maratha empire over the waters of the Indian Ocean - a legacy the Indian Navy honours to this day. He remained undefeated till the end and remained a committed and devout follower of the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, read a press note.

The cast of the film has not been unveiled yet. (ANI)