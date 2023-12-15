Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem

    The creators have at finally revealed the initial track from the forthcoming film 'Fighter,' starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. This latest release is the ultimate party anthem.

    Fighter song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    The Fighter teaser and the exhilerating sneak peeks of the cast gave us a thrilling look into a world full of exciting action. Now, Siddharth Anand who's known for making blockbuster movies with chart-topping songs, has just kicked off the musical part of his new movie 'Fighter' with a song called 'Sher Khul Gaye'— a party anthem for this season.

    'Sher Khul Gaye' has catchy dance beats that promises to lift everyone's mood. Hrithik Roshan, the epitome of dancing prowess, continue to  infuse each step with enchantment and transforming this song into a timeless delight for audiences. The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, along with their dance, makes the song perfect for the dance floor. The enchanting moves of the ensemble cast underscore that this anthem is going to be on everyone's playlist.

    The singers Vishal & Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao have given their voices to this song, and the lyrics are written by Kumaar. 'Sher Khul Gaye' is created by Vishal & Sheykhar, and the dance is choreographed by Bosco - Caesar.

    Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' stands as the epitome of cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly intertwining heart-thumping action with patriotic fervor, the film promises an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines the very essence of cinematic excellence.

    ALSO READ: 'We struggled to understand each other,' says Prateik Babbar on his divorce with Sanya Sagar

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan RKK

    'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know SHG

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    The Freelancer The Conclusion LEAKED Mohit Raina Anupam Kher thriller out on Tamilrockers Telegram and other sites RBA

    The Freelancer–The Conclusion LEAKED: Mohit Raina, Anupam's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

    Prateik Babbar opens up on losing 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to Farhan Akhtar; Here's what he said ATG

    Prateik Babbar opens up on losing 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to Farhan Akhtar; Here's what he said

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan to enter as wild card? Here's what we know RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan to enter as wild card? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India on THIS date Check out expected specs price more gcw

    Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India on THIS date; Check out expected specs, price & more

    Advocate General granted time to respond: Karnataka HC sets new date for Yatnal's PIL on DK Shivakumar

    Advocate General granted time to respond: Karnataka HC sets new date for Yatnal's PIL on DK Shivakumar

    Switzerland to Iran: 7 countries that changed names ATG

    Switzerland to Iran: 7 countries that changed names

    Bhajanlal Sharma takes oath as CM of Rajasthan; PM Modi, BJP top brass attend ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    Bhajanlal Sharma takes oath as CM of Rajasthan; PM Modi, BJP top brass attend ceremony (WATCH)

    SC Habeas Corpus petition pleads release of Nikhil Gupta in alleged Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination case AJR

    SC Habeas Corpus petition pleads release of Nikhil Gupta in alleged Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination case

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon