'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem

The creators have at finally revealed the initial track from the forthcoming film 'Fighter,' starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. This latest release is the ultimate party anthem.

The Fighter teaser and the exhilerating sneak peeks of the cast gave us a thrilling look into a world full of exciting action. Now, Siddharth Anand who's known for making blockbuster movies with chart-topping songs, has just kicked off the musical part of his new movie 'Fighter' with a song called 'Sher Khul Gaye'— a party anthem for this season.

'Sher Khul Gaye' has catchy dance beats that promises to lift everyone's mood. Hrithik Roshan, the epitome of dancing prowess, continue to infuse each step with enchantment and transforming this song into a timeless delight for audiences. The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, along with their dance, makes the song perfect for the dance floor. The enchanting moves of the ensemble cast underscore that this anthem is going to be on everyone's playlist.

The singers Vishal & Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao have given their voices to this song, and the lyrics are written by Kumaar. 'Sher Khul Gaye' is created by Vishal & Sheykhar, and the dance is choreographed by Bosco - Caesar.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' stands as the epitome of cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly intertwining heart-thumping action with patriotic fervor, the film promises an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines the very essence of cinematic excellence.

