    FIFA World Cup: Will Shah Rukh Khan promote his latest film Pathaan in finals? Here's what we know

    Shah Rukh Khan is expected to promote his next flick Pathaan, during the FIFA World Cup Finals. The World Cup is currently being staged in Qatar, with the finals on Sunday.
     

    FIFA World Cup: Will Shah Rukh Khan promote his latest film Pathaan in finals? Here's what we know
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 7:45 AM IST

    In 2022, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in three Bollywood films, Brahmastra, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and Laal Singh Chaddha. However, Shah Rukh Khan fans may rest assured that 2023 will not be the same as the Baadshah of Bollywood will be seen in three films — Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki — in which he will play the major parts.

    With only two months until Pathaan hits theatres, Shah Rukh Khan appears to be gearing up to advertise his forthcoming action picture lavishly. Shah Rukh Khan, has created quite a stir with his physical metamorphosis in the film. According to Koimoi, he charged Rs 100 crore for the film. Shah Rukh Khan is a well-known actor in the country.

    Also Read: SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple

    The My Name Is Khan actor will promote his film Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals, according to SRK's fan page dubbed 'Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club,' which is followed by the star himself. Taking to Twitter, the fan page wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 final! #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #BesharamRang #ArgentinaVsCroatia  #Messi”

    The FIFA World Cup is currently being hosted in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. According to the Indian Express, players Lionel Messi and Julián lvarez led Argentina to a 3-0 win against Croatia on Tuesday, setting up a title showdown against either France or Morocco on Sunday.

    Shah Rukh recently paid a visit to Maa Vaishno Devi's shrine. According to reports, the actor visited the holy shrine on Sunday (Dec 11) night while wearing black spectacles and a hooded jacket of the same colour to avoid being recognised by admirers. 

    Also Read: Pathaan: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham are earning

    However, a photo of King Khan and his admirers in Vaishno Devi has gone viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan may be seen wearing a red teeka in the viral photo. He was dressed casually in a burgundy sweatshirt and blue pants.

    About Pathaan
    Pathaan is a forthcoming action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan. Yash Raj Films produces the film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. On December 12, the first song from the film, "Besharam Rang," was released.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 7:45 AM IST
