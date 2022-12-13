SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple

While ardent SRK fans are counting the days, till the time they see their King Khan back in action on screens. A piece of exciting news for the fans is finally here. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan looked casual yet religious with a red teeka on his forehead. He posed with a fan while visiting the Vaishno Devi temple. The pic also went viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood films, is all set to make his comeback after four long years post Zero (2018). The excitement level and buzz for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is at an all-time high. The first song from the movie Pathaan, Besharam Rang, was released yesterday.

With music by the iconic duo of Vishal and Sheykhar and vocals by the 'Ghungroo' fame, Shilpa Rao, the foot-tapping number has already started spreading like wildfire on social media and amongst the music lovers as well.

Fans have been applauding the flawless dance moves of Deepika Padukone. They also loved SRK's long-haired chiseled body look in the song, which only amplified their electrifying chemistry on screens.

Recently, the King Khan visited the pious and holy Maa Vaishno Devi temple. The global superstar visited the religious shrine on Saturday and smartly concealed his identity with a pair of black sunglasses and a hooded jacket of the same color so that his fans don't identify and spot him in the temple. Interestingly, SRK's pic posing alongside his fan, in the temple has surfaced on social media and gone viral. In the picture, Shah Rukh is sporting a red teeka on his forehead. He has worn a wine-colored sweatshirt with blue jeans. He has enhanced his casual look with a cap.

The fan posted this picture on Twitter on December 13, 2022. His tweet read, "@iamsrk at Vaishno Devi Hame Ramzan Mai Ram dikhta hai Hame Diwali Mai Ali bhi dikhta hai Ye Shah Rukh Khan hai sahib Isme Hame poora Hindustaan dikhta hai Jai SRK #ShahRukhKhan."

