Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple

    While ardent SRK fans are counting the days, till the time they see their King Khan back in action on screens. A piece of exciting news for the fans is finally here. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan looked casual yet religious with a red teeka on his forehead. He posed with a fan while visiting the Vaishno Devi temple. The pic also went viral on social media.

    SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood films, is all set to make his comeback after four long years post Zero (2018). The excitement level and buzz for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is at an all-time high. The first song from the movie Pathaan, Besharam Rang, was released yesterday. 

    With music by the iconic duo of Vishal and Sheykhar and vocals by the 'Ghungroo' fame, Shilpa Rao, the foot-tapping number has already started spreading like wildfire on social media and amongst the music lovers as well.

    ALSO READ: Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy

    Fans have been applauding the flawless dance moves of Deepika Padukone. They also loved SRK's long-haired chiseled body look in the song, which only amplified their electrifying chemistry on screens. 

    Recently, the King Khan visited the pious and holy Maa Vaishno Devi temple. The global superstar visited the religious shrine on Saturday and smartly concealed his identity with a pair of black sunglasses and a hooded jacket of the same color so that his fans don't identify and spot him in the temple. Interestingly, SRK's pic posing alongside his fan, in the temple has surfaced on social media and gone viral. In the picture, Shah Rukh is sporting a red teeka on his forehead. He has worn a wine-colored sweatshirt with blue jeans. He has enhanced his casual look with a cap. 

    The fan posted this picture on Twitter on December 13, 2022. His tweet read, "@iamsrk at Vaishno Devi Hame Ramzan Mai Ram dikhta hai Hame Diwali Mai Ali bhi dikhta hai Ye Shah Rukh Khan hai sahib Isme Hame poora Hindustaan dikhta hai Jai SRK #ShahRukhKhan."

    ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed vma

    Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot vma

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy vma

    Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar's bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)

    Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed vma

    Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed

    Best of 2022 year ender iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone 1 Top 5 smartphones of the year gcw

    Best of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone (1); Top 5 smartphones of the year

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act RBA

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act

    Congress disrupting Parliament to deflect questions on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China dealings: Amit Shah

    HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon