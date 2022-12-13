Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham are earning for this action-thriller

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    As we get closer to the release of the most-awaited film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, here's a peek at the star cast's fees or payment for the film.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After a four-year break, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen. His most recent film, Zero, starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan paused the film to reflect. And now he's releasing Pathaan, a film directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is an action thriller that features never-before-seen stunts. Pathaan has sparked a lot of interest among fans. Today, we'll take a peek at the Pathaan star cast fees in this photo collection.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika Padukone, the leading lady 
    Everyone's hearts have been lit on fire by their chemistry in Besharam Rang. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have reunited after nearly a decade in the film. According to Koimoi, Deepika has demanded Rs 15 crore for Pathaan.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan, the hero 
    Pathaan's star actor, Shah Rukh Khan, has created quite a stir with his physical metamorphosis in the film. According to Koimoi, he charged Rs 100 crore for the film. Shah Rukh Khan is a well-known actor in the country.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Salman Khan to make a cameo
    That's it for the cast fees. The film had a large budget and was shot in many continents. Salman Khan also makes a cameo appearance. According to sources, he would appear as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    John Abraham, the lead antagonist 
    Pathaan sees the reappearance of John Abraham as the adversary. In the film, John was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, plays a frightening villain and executes astonishing acrobatics while battling Shah Rukh Khan. He has charged Rs 20 crore for the film.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Dimple Kapadia 
    Pathaan also features Dimple Kapadia. According to rumours, the stunning veteran actress would play a Research & Analysis Wing officer in the film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Details related to her remuneration are not known.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ashutosh Rana
    Finally, season actor Ashutosh Rana will resume his role as a top RAW official. He performed the same character in War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Details related to his remuneration are not known. Also Read: Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Siddharth Anand, the director  
    Sidharth Anand is well-known in the action film genre. He previously directed Bang Bang and War. And now, he has wowed everyone with the Pathaan teaser. According to Koimoi.com, the filmmaker was paid Rs 6 crore to helm the film. Also Read: Deepika Padukone SEXY, BOLD in bikini: Besharam Rang is all about Shah Rukh Khan's abs, Deepika's HOT moves

