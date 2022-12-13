Pathaan: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham are earning for this action-thriller

As we get closer to the release of the most-awaited film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, here's a peek at the star cast's fees or payment for the film.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

After a four-year break, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen. His most recent film, Zero, starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan paused the film to reflect. And now he's releasing Pathaan, a film directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is an action thriller that features never-before-seen stunts. Pathaan has sparked a lot of interest among fans. Today, we'll take a peek at the Pathaan star cast fees in this photo collection.



Deepika Padukone, the leading lady

Everyone's hearts have been lit on fire by their chemistry in Besharam Rang. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have reunited after nearly a decade in the film. According to Koimoi, Deepika has demanded Rs 15 crore for Pathaan.



Shah Rukh Khan, the hero

Pathaan's star actor, Shah Rukh Khan, has created quite a stir with his physical metamorphosis in the film. According to Koimoi, he charged Rs 100 crore for the film. Shah Rukh Khan is a well-known actor in the country.

Salman Khan to make a cameo

That's it for the cast fees. The film had a large budget and was shot in many continents. Salman Khan also makes a cameo appearance. According to sources, he would appear as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger.



John Abraham, the lead antagonist

Pathaan sees the reappearance of John Abraham as the adversary. In the film, John was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, plays a frightening villain and executes astonishing acrobatics while battling Shah Rukh Khan. He has charged Rs 20 crore for the film.

Dimple Kapadia

Pathaan also features Dimple Kapadia. According to rumours, the stunning veteran actress would play a Research & Analysis Wing officer in the film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Details related to her remuneration are not known.

Ashutosh Rana

Finally, season actor Ashutosh Rana will resume his role as a top RAW official. He performed the same character in War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Details related to his remuneration are not known. Also Read: Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

