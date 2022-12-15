FIFA World Cup 2022: Karisma Kapoor enjoys Argentina Vs Croatia match; shares her experience on Instagram

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 8:08 AM IST

    Bollywood celebrities have flown to Doha, Qatar, to watch the last matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Through their social media pages, they have been providing updates and giving their followers and fans a glimpse of their adventures. Karisma Kapoor recently uploaded several photographs and videos on Instagram while watching Argentina vs. Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals. Karisma began the series with a photo of herself seated in the stadium in the post.

    She included videos of performances inside and outside the stadium in the semi-finals CD. She also included images of herself taken outside the stadium. The Biwi No. 1 actress looks stunning in a super sophisticated yet casual ensemble for the day.

    Kapoor wore a white tee, wide black slacks, and a black leather jacket. She completed her style by wearing white shoes and accessorising with a layered silver necklace.She wrote in the post's caption, “What an experience.” Soon, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi wrote “Amazing” in the post's comments section.

    Karisma seemed to have been cheering on Croatia during the game. However, the squad was defeated 0-3 by Argentina in the semi-finals. The actress posted an Instagram Story of herself waving Croatia's flag and smiling for the camera outside the Lusail Stadium, writing, "Always a fan."

    In the following piece, she added a video of players of the Argentinian squad and again complimented them for making it to the finals. "Well played, Argentina," says the imbedded text. She also uploaded another image of the city's nightlife and stated that she will be watching tonight's semi-final between France and Morocco..

    Other than Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood celebs including Ananya Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others have shared small glimpses of the match on their social media platforms.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor will be seen next in Brown: The First Case based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua The upcoming project has been helmed by Abhinay Deo and will also feature veteran actress Helen.


     

