Kim Kardashian SEXY bikini pics: SKIMS founder enjoying beach vacay in see-through top

Kim Kardashian wore a see-through white bikini to the beach in new Instagram pictures, and she also gave fantastic 'life advise' to her followers in the description of her post.



Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to share the sexiest photos, and her latest post was full of them as she hit the beach in a bikini.

On Tuesday (Dec 13), The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post photographs of herself striking great poses while wearing a white bikini top and bottom that occurred to be see-through in a lovely background.



Kim Kardashian appeared to be having a great time on the beach as she posed for hot photos in her last post. Along with the lovely photographs, Kim gave her admirers a "life advise," writing in the comments, "Life tip- do you."



The SKIMS founder's images were praised by her close pals, including her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and Khloe Kardashian's close friend Malika, who seemed to acclaim Kardashian's life lesson. Kim's latest photographs come just one day after her sister Kylie Jenner shared breathtaking swimsuit shots from her Aspen vacation.



Kardashian's new tweet comes after she previously posted another seaside photo with her children. The shot was captioned beautifully by the SKIMS founder, who simply remarked, "fulfilled." Following her divorce with Pete Davidson in August of this year, the Kardashians star has been spending a lot of time with her four children.



Kim and Kanye West recently divorced, and the couple now has shared custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.



Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram