Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Correct it': Madhya Pradesh HM warns makers over Deepika's costume in 'Pathaan' song

    According to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the outfits seen in the Beshram Rang song are prima facie 'highly objectionable,' and it's obvious that this song was filmed out of a 'contaminated mentality.'

    Correct it: Madhya Pradesh HM warns makers over Deepika's costume in 'Pathaan' song - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took objection to actor Deepika Padukone's attire in the song from the Bollywood movie Pathaan and said that if certain scenes are not 'corrected,' the government will consider what to do about the film's screening. 

    The state government's spokesperson, Mishra, also claimed Padukone was a supporter of the 'Tukde Tukde gang,' as seen in the JNU case. 

    Mishra's statement came after a song from the Shah Rukh Khan film, 'Beshram Rang,' featuring Padukone, was recently released.

    Also read: Deepika Padukone SEXY, BOLD in bikini: Besharam Rang is all about Shah Rukh Khan's abs, Deepika's HOT moves

    According to Mishra, the outfits seen in the song are prima facie 'highly objectionable,' and it's obvious that this song was filmed out of a 'contaminated mentality.'

    While talking to the media in Indore's Mhow, Mishra said, "I would like to request that the scenes and her (Padukone's) costumes (in the song) be corrected; otherwise, whether the movie should be released in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered.

    Additionally, he claimed, "Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde-Tukde gang, as seen in the JNU case."

    Also read: Besharam Rang: SRK and Deepika's sizzling chemistry with Shilpa Rao's vocals are a dream combination

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) frequently uses the 'tukde-tukde gang' phrase, coined in the aftermath of a JNU protest in Delhi in 2016.

    The Hindi language action thriller, 'Pathaan', is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. 

    Notably, Mishra, a senior BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh, warned the makers of the Bollywood film 'Adipurush,' based on the epic Ramayana, in October that they would face legal action if scenes depicting Hindu religious figures in the 'wrong' way were not removed.

    He directed to file an FIR (First Information Report) over a controversial poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' in July of this year following an outrage. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Pathaan: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham are earning for this action-thriller

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Selection process of women officers for elite Garud special forces unit begins

    Selection process of women officers for elite Garud special forces unit begins

    AIIMS in Delhi hacked by Chinese, data safe now: Report AJR

    AIIMS in Delhi hacked by Chinese, data safe now: Report

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Fifty Fifty FF 28 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-28 lottery results out; Check winning numbers

    Bandit s Rashtra Samithi : YS Sharmila slams Telangana CM KCR - adt

    'Bandit's Rashtra Samithi': YS Sharmila slams Telangana CM KCR

    Over 60 cases of Vande-Bharat trains hit by animals reported this year: Ashwini Vaishnav to Lok Sabha AJR

    Over 60 cases of Vande-Bharat trains hit by animals reported this year: Ashwini Vaishnav to Lok Sabha

    Recent Stories

    Selection process of women officers for elite Garud special forces unit begins

    Selection process of women officers for elite Garud special forces unit begins

    Samsung Galaxy S23 spotted on certification website Here is what to expect gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 spotted on certification website; Here's what to expect

    Bhojpuri SEXY actress Akshara Singh Karan Khanna romantic song Kitne Jhoothe go VIRAL on YouTube RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY actress Akshara Singh, Karan Khanna’s romantic song ‘Kitne Jhoothe’ go VIRAL on YouTube

    AIIMS in Delhi hacked by Chinese, data safe now: Report AJR

    AIIMS in Delhi hacked by Chinese, data safe now: Report

    Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire to arrive on Netflix in January 2023 vma

    Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire to arrive on Netflix in January 2023

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon