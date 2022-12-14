'Correct it': Madhya Pradesh HM warns makers over Deepika's costume in 'Pathaan' song

According to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the outfits seen in the Beshram Rang song are prima facie 'highly objectionable,' and it's obvious that this song was filmed out of a 'contaminated mentality.'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took objection to actor Deepika Padukone's attire in the song from the Bollywood movie Pathaan and said that if certain scenes are not 'corrected,' the government will consider what to do about the film's screening.

The state government's spokesperson, Mishra, also claimed Padukone was a supporter of the 'Tukde Tukde gang,' as seen in the JNU case.

Mishra's statement came after a song from the Shah Rukh Khan film, 'Beshram Rang,' featuring Padukone, was recently released.

According to Mishra, the outfits seen in the song are prima facie 'highly objectionable,' and it's obvious that this song was filmed out of a 'contaminated mentality.'

While talking to the media in Indore's Mhow, Mishra said, "I would like to request that the scenes and her (Padukone's) costumes (in the song) be corrected; otherwise, whether the movie should be released in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered.

Additionally, he claimed, "Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde-Tukde gang, as seen in the JNU case."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) frequently uses the 'tukde-tukde gang' phrase, coined in the aftermath of a JNU protest in Delhi in 2016.

The Hindi language action thriller, 'Pathaan', is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Notably, Mishra, a senior BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh, warned the makers of the Bollywood film 'Adipurush,' based on the epic Ramayana, in October that they would face legal action if scenes depicting Hindu religious figures in the 'wrong' way were not removed.

He directed to file an FIR (First Information Report) over a controversial poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' in July of this year following an outrage.

(With inputs from PTI)

