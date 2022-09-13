Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emmy Awards 2022: Hwang Dong Hyuk, Zendaya win Best Actor, Best Actress for Squid Games, Euphoria

    The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were led by ‘Succession’ which bagged a total of 25 nominations. Actors Matthew MacFayden and Julia Garner lead the show for ‘Succession’ and ‘Ozark’. Meanwhile, Zendaya bagged the ‘Best Actress’ award for ‘Euphoria. Take a look at the complete winners' list of Emmys 2022 here.

    Emmy Awards 2022 complete winner list
    The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being held today, September 13, and are being held at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The prestigious awards celebrate the finest of works from the television world. This year, several shows such as Squid Games, Euphoria, Succession and Ozark, among many others are in the race for different categories. The show was hosted by Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live. Take a look at the winner’s list here: 

    Outstanding Drama Series: Succession

    Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

    Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

    Outstanding Competition Program: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls

    Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, Euphoria

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfayden, Succession

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

    Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Colman Domingo, Euphoria

    Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Lee Yoo Mi, Squid Game

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

    Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

    Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: 
    Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks

    Outstanding Television Movie: Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Seyfried, The Dropout

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

    Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Ted Lasso: No Weddings and a Funeral – MJ Delaney

    Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Squid Game: Red Light, Green Light – Hwang Dong Hyuk

    Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The White Lotus – Mike White

    Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary: Pilot – Quinta Brunson

    Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Succession: All the Bells Say – Jesse Armstrong

    Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The White Lotus – Mike White

    Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel – Jerrod Carmichael

    Outstanding Animated Program: Arcane

    Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Chadwick Boseman, What If...?

    Outstanding Narrator: Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks

    Outstanding Variety Special (Live): The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent

    Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): Adele: One Night Only

    Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

    Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

    Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: Love on the Spectrum

    Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

    Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: George Carlin's American Dream

    Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series: The Beatles: Get Back

    Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking: When Claude Got Shot

    Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

    Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

    Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union

    Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series: Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night

    Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: Love, Death + Robots

    Governors Award: Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media

