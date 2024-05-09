Steps to make instant dosa with rice flour

Lifestyle
Mix rice flour, urad dal flour (optional), salt, and water to form a smooth batter. Let it rest for 10 minutes.
Heat a non-stick or cast-iron griddle over medium-high heat until hot.
Pour a ladleful of batter onto the center of the hot griddle. Use the back of the ladle to spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin layer.
Drizzle a little oil around the edges of the dosa and on the top surface.
Let the dosa cook for 1-2 minutes until the edges start to lift and turn golden brown.
Once the edges are crisp, gently flip the dosa using a spatula. Cook for another minute until the other side is golden brown. Serve hot with chutney or sambar.