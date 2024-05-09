Lifestyle

Steps to make instant dosa with rice flour

Image credits: Pexels

Prepare Batter:

Mix rice flour, urad dal flour (optional), salt, and water to form a smooth batter. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Image credits: social media

Heat Griddle:

Heat a non-stick or cast-iron griddle over medium-high heat until hot.

Image credits: Getty

Spread Batter:

Pour a ladleful of batter onto the center of the hot griddle. Use the back of the ladle to spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin layer.
 

Image credits: social media

Drizzle Oil:

Drizzle a little oil around the edges of the dosa and on the top surface.
 

Image credits: social media

Cook Dosa:

Let the dosa cook for 1-2 minutes until the edges start to lift and turn golden brown.

Image credits: social media

Flip and Cook:

Once the edges are crisp, gently flip the dosa using a spatula. Cook for another minute until the other side is golden brown. Serve hot with chutney or sambar.

Image credits: social media
