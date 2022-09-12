Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta sizzles in Spain; flaunts assets in cleavage-revealing bralette, satin co-ords

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Esha Gupta’s sultry photos from Spain have been setting the internet on fire. The hot and sexy diva has once again put her cleavage on display as she also flaunts her midriff in the pictures. Last seen in ‘Aashram 3’, Esha is presently enjoying her Spanish holiday.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Fans of Esha Gupta cannot keep calm as the actor has once again shared some really hot pictures from her trip. Those who follow Esha would know that the actor is presently vacationing in Spain. She has been sharing photographs from her Spanish holiday and we can’t help but be envious of the good time that the actor has been having lately. Her Instagram has been filled with pictures from her vacation that will certainly make you want to take a trip too.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Coming back to Esha Gupta’s latest pictures, the actor has once again put the cleavage on a show as she posed for the camera wearing a deep neck bralette. The greyish-green-coloured bralette that Esha Gupta wore, came with a deep neck that showed off her assets like never before. She paired it with a printed shirt and pants in satin fabric, both of which were in green and black colour.

    ALSO READ: Esha Gupta channels her inner Kim Kardashian in this white bodycon dress; see pics

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    “Island girl” is what Esha Gupta wrote in the captions for the post that has gained over 1.17 lakh likes and nearly 1,500 comments. Many of Esha’s fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

    ALSO READ: Sexy pics, video: Ameesha Patel goes backless on a beach in Bahrain

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Last week, Esha Gupta shared another photo dump from Spain. In those pictures, Esha donned a sheer white bodycon dress that revealed her side boobs and showed off her curvy body. Esha had a very Kim Kardashian vibe in the photos, thanks to the dress and the way she styled her hair for the pictures.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, popular for her roles in films such as ‘Jannat 2’, Raaz 3’ and ‘Rustom’, among many others, was last seen in ‘Aashram 3’. The actor was highly praised for her bold scenes with the show’s leading star, Bobby Deol.

