    Brahmastra box office collection: Ayan Mukerji’s film clears Monday test, beats ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 7:36 AM IST

    All eyes were set on ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ for how it performed in the Monday test. With the results of the dreadful test finally out, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is lagging behind three films. It has successfully made its space in the top 5 films of 2022 that passed the Monday test.

    Looks like there is no stopping for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ at the box office. After a successful first weekend at the ticket window, the film has also cleared its dreadful ‘Monday test’. Released on September 9, ‘Brahmastra’ has done a business of over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in mere three days. Despite the boycott calls, the film seems to be receiving a great response and has successfully ended the dry spell for Bollywood at the box office.

    What is a Monday test? When a film is released in the theatres, it is not only important for it to perform over its opening day and the first weekend but also on the first Monday. In fact, if has cleared its Monday test, then the film is on its way to becoming a success. Since Monday is the first day of the week, it is important for a film to collect at least 40 per cent of its first Sunday collection; only then a film is considered to have cleared its Monday test.

    Brahmatra’s collection on Monday: As per the initial figures, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has collected roughly around Rs 14 crore to Rs 15 crore on its first Monday, domestically. The film did maintain its stronghold on the first day of the week and was quite a success in the Monday test.

    Leaves behind Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’: This year, Anees Bazmee’s directorial has been the biggest opener in Hindi cinema. While ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ might not be able to become the biggest opener of 2022, it did beat Kartik’s film in the Monday test collection. While ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ collected Rs 10.75 crore on the first Monday, ‘Brahmastra’ earned roughly Rs 14 crore to Rs 15 crore, reportedly.

    Top 5 films of 2022 that passed the Monday test:

    1.    KGF Chapter 2: Rs 50.35 crores
    2.    RRR: Rs 75.57 crores
    3.    The Kashmir Files: Rs 15.05 crores
    4.    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Rs 14 crores to Rs 15 crores
    5.    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 10.75 crores

