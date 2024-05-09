Lifestyle
Sooji Halwa is a popular choice for Akshaya Tritiya. It's often garnished with nuts like almonds and pistachios for added crunch and flavor.
A sweet flatbread filled with mixture of cooked lentils, jaggery, spices. It's traditional delicacy prepared on occasions symbolizing sweetness and prosperity.
Made from grated coconut, sugar, and condensed milk, Coconut Ladoo is a simple yet delicious sweet. It's easy to make and melts in mouth, making it a favorite among all age groups.
Crispy and syrupy, Jalebi is an Indian sweet made from fermented batter fried in circular shapes and then dipped in sugar syrup. It adds vibrancy to Akshaya Tritiya celebrations.
Rasgulla is a Bengali sweet made from paneer (Indian cottage cheese) balls cooked in sugar syrup. It's a refreshing and light dessert that is loved by people across India.
Made from condensed milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It has a rich, creamy texture and is often garnished with saffron or pistachios.
A creamy and sweetened yogurt dessert flavored with saffron, cardamom, and nuts. It's a traditional dish in Maharashtrian and Gujarati cuisine and is often served chilled