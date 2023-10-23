Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Durga Puja 2023: Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa perform Dhununchi dance, Shilpa Shetty does Kanya Puja with daughter

    Rani Mukerji was seen performing the traditional prayer dance with a Dhununchi. Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra celebrated Maha Ashtami with their three-year-old daughter Samisha.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 8:26 AM IST

    It is festival time and while the Durga Puja celebrations have begun, Bollywood celebrities are doing the most to celebrate. In the past couple of days, celebrities have shown their enthusiasm and excitement as they flock to the Puja pandals to participate in the festivities. Rani Mukerji was recently observed at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Sunday when she performed the Dhununchi dance alongside cousin Tanishaa Mukerji.

    In the video, Rani was seen wearing a muted gold saree while performing the traditional prayer dance with a Dhununchi. Tanishaa, Kajol's younger sister and Rani's cousin was also spotted performing the dance in a pink lehenga choli behind her. She wore her hair open, framing her face well, and finished her outfit with simple accessories.

    The video

    Rani is not the only Bollywood celebrity who has succumbed to Pujo fever. Several others such as Kajol, Sushmita Sen, and more were seen conducting pujas at the Durga Pujo pandals. Previously, a video of Sushmita Sen performing the Dhununchi dance with her elder daughter Renee was released.

    Shilpa Shetty with her daughter

    Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra celebrated Maha Ashtami with their three-year-old daughter Samisha on Sunday. Shilpa took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Raj doing the rituals with Samisha. "On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today, we performed the Kanya puja with our very own DEVI, Samisha," she captioned the post. Today is our way of thanking the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri and her nine heavenly forms."

    Dhunuchi Dance is a traditional and vibrant dance form that is an integral part of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal, particularly in Kolkata. This dance is performed during the evening aarti (ritual of offering light to deities) and is characterized by its energetic and rhythmic movements. The dance is named after the Dhunuchi, which is a traditional Bengali clay incense burner or censer used to burn fragrant materials like camphor, resin, and incense during religious ceremonies.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 8:26 AM IST
