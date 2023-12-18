Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film receives standing ovation at the Censor Board screening in Dubai

    Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki will be released on December 21, 2023. The movie has received a fantastic response on the advance bookings, it’s been also said that Dunki has received a standing ovation at its censor board screening in Dubai, UAE at Voc Cinemas.

     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 8:01 AM IST

    The wait is almost over. Shah Rukh Khan’s film is all set to hit the screens this coming Friday. Ahead of the same, the makers held a special film screening for the censor board committee members. Dunki has received a standing ovation at its censor board screening in Dubai, UAE at Voc Cinemas.

    Amidst all the anticipation and the massive craze surrounding the film, there comes an exciting update for the film which says that the film has received a standing ovation from the recently held censor board screening.

    Also Read: 'Dunki': Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM

    The audience’s excitement is well witnessed on the advance booking windows where the film has already started creating records and has also surpassed several big films.

    Following the intriguing Dunki Drop 4, the film's trailer, viewers are now eagerly waiting for the film that promises an array of emotions. This enthusiasm is evident in the advance bookings for Dunki, which have set records by surpassing Rs 2 cr in gross for the opening day in India.

    And now, after the first show of Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki gets the first-ever 5.55 am show. The film is set to release worldwide on December 21, 2023, and SRK’s biggest fan club, SRK Universe, has organised special shows of Dunki at over 1,000 screens worldwide, which is a record for any Hindi film star.

    Also Read: Salaar: Prabhas-Prithviraj's film creates record ahead of release

    Shah Rukh Khan’s SRK Universe held the first-ever 9 am show for Pathaan at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety cinema. They followed it with first ever 6 am show for Jawan at same iconic cinema. Now, with Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Dunki, fans have created a new record with magical number 5.55 am show at Gaiety cinema. This is earliest show in history of the iconic cinema. No other film has had a show before 12 noon in the 51 years of history at Gaiety. The shows will start from 5.55 am and will be attended by thousands of fans who are eager to see their favourite superstar on the big screen for the third time this year.

    Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 8:01 AM IST
