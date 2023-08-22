Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    The Dunki teaser will be released around Diwali and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. To learn more, keep reading.

    Like Jawan, Dunki, the next movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most eagerly anticipated releases of this year. The movie Jawan, starring SRK and Nayanthara and directed by Atlee, has received a lot of love, attention, and favourable feedback for its official trailer, music, and promotional materials. At the same time, there are rumours that the official trailer for Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki would be released soon. This is what we do know. 

    According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, this year's Diwali season will witness the release of the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The most anticipated movie of the year, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, may release its teaser over the Diwali season. Raju sir intends to begin work on the Dunki teaser as soon as possible and hopes to release it on Diwali, the source said the portal. 

    The Maneesh Sharma-directed movie Tiger 3, which also has a release date around Diwali, is thought to be the subject of the teaser. Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, this has not yet received official confirmation. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in major parts. The movie's creators used a humorous video of SRK and director Hirani to announce the movie's release date on social media in April. In the video, the Pathaan actor is heard praising the director's works before the latter offers him the role in the movie.  The story of the movie revolves around the idea of illegal immigration through the "Donkey Flight" method, and it has garnered interest ever since it was made public. The much awaited movie Dunki, which was written by Kanika Dhillon, is scheduled to hit theatres on December 22, 2023, right before Christmas. 

