‘Glimpses of Harold Das’ video OUT: Arjun Sarja’s first look from ‘Leo’ released on actor’s birthday

‘Glimpse of Harold Das’ is trending #1 on YouTube. The first look poster of Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj movie was released on August 15, on Arjun Sarja’s 61st birthday. by Leona Merlin Antony



The makers of ‘Leo’, Seven Screen Studios, dropped in the introduction teaser of Harold Das. South India’s ‘Action King’ promises to give goosebumps to viewers in ‘Leo’. Kollywood fan base is eagerly waiting to know more about Harold Das. Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of ‘Leo’, wished Arjun Sarja on his birthday by sharing the video of ‘Glimpse of Harold Das’ on social media.

Watch video:

The opening scene of the video shows us Arjun Sarja coming in a black car and entering a very shady premise. He enters a room filled with people and it seems like he is cutting off an enemy’s fingers. The bold and fierce side view of him in the video while smoking a cigarette makes sure that he has a violent gangster in the movie. Following this, the video shows ‘Happy Birthday Action King Arjun’. The video ends with Arjun Sarja saying ‘therikke’ which hints at something exciting about to happen.

Lokesh Kanagaraj shared this on Twitter: “And now meet #HaroldDas. Thank you @akarjunofficial sir for the extraordinary efforts you’ve put in for this film! Wishing our #ActionKing a very happy birthday! #Leo #GlimpseOfHaroldDas #HBDActionKingArjun”.

The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj as mentioned. Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals are by Anirudh Ravichandher and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 M views on YouTube.

The Route Production House, owned by Viijay, confirmed the release of the movie which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 18 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. Lokesh-Vijay combo teamed up for the movie ‘Master’ in 2021.



