Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Glimpses of Harold Das’ video OUT: Arjun Sarja’s first look from ‘Leo’ released on actor’s birthday

    ‘Glimpse of Harold Das’ is trending #1 on YouTube. The first look poster of Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj movie was released on August 15, on Arjun Sarja’s 61st birthday.  by Leona Merlin Antony


     

    'Glimpse of Harold Das' video OUT: Arjun Sarja's first look from 'Leo' released on actor's birthday LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 11:30 AM IST


    The makers of ‘Leo’, Seven Screen Studios,  dropped in the introduction teaser of Harold Das. South India’s ‘Action King’ promises to give goosebumps to viewers in ‘Leo’. Kollywood fan base is eagerly waiting to know more about Harold Das. Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of ‘Leo’,  wished Arjun Sarja on his birthday by sharing the video of ‘Glimpse of Harold Das’ on social media. 

    Watch video: 

     

    The opening scene of the video shows us Arjun Sarja coming in a black car and entering a very shady premise. He enters a room filled with people and it seems like he is cutting off an enemy’s fingers. The bold and fierce side view of him in the video while smoking a cigarette makes sure that he has a violent gangster in the movie. Following this, the video shows ‘Happy Birthday Action King Arjun’. The video ends with Arjun Sarja saying ‘therikke’ which hints at something exciting about to happen. 

    Lokesh Kanagaraj shared this on Twitter: “And now meet #HaroldDas. Thank you @akarjunofficial sir for the extraordinary efforts you’ve put in for this film! Wishing our #ActionKing a very happy birthday! #Leo #GlimpseOfHaroldDas #HBDActionKingArjun”.

    The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj as mentioned. Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals are by Anirudh Ravichandher and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 M views on YouTube. 

    The Route Production House, owned by Viijay, confirmed the release of the movie which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 18 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. Lokesh-Vijay combo teamed up for the movie ‘Master’ in 2021. 


     

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan left home at 15; says studying abroad was 'a cultural shock' MSW

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan left home at 15; says studying abroad was 'a cultural shock'

    Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL vma

    Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL

    Are Britney Spears, Sam Asghari heading for divorce? Know details vma

    Are Britney Spears, Sam Asghari heading for divorce? Know details

    WATCH Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth snt

    WATCH: Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth

    Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Sara and Ibrahim arrive with 'Best Dad' balloon MSW

    Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and her brothers celebrate with 'Best Dad' balloon

    Recent Stories

    Kerala CM to release textbooks with syllabus deleted by NCERT in August anr

    Kerala CM to release textbooks with syllabus deleted by NCERT on August 23

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan left home at 15; says studying abroad was 'a cultural shock' MSW

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan left home at 15; says studying abroad was 'a cultural shock'

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report AJR

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report

    Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game ATG

    Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match now on sale, secure your spot osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan blockbuster now on sale; details of how to grab your spot

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon