Significance of keeping peacock feather at home

Financial gain

For financial benefits, keep the feather in the west or north direction of the house as the west is considered to be of Goddess Lakshmi, while the north is said to be of Kuber.

To remove negativity

Keeping a peacock feather in the home is believed to bring blessings, good fortune, and protection from evil.

Good Luck and Prosperity

Many cultures believe that peacock feathers bring good luck, prosperity, and positive energy into the home. 

Enhancing Aesthetics

Beyond spiritual and cultural meanings, peacock feathers are also used purely for their aesthetic appeal, adding a unique and exotic touch to home decor.

Enhances Relationships

Peacock feathers are believed to improve relationships between spouses and families.
 

