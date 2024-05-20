Julian Assange granted permission to appeal extradition to US, high court rules

The development means Assange can contest US assurances regarding the conduct of his prospective trial and whether his right to free speech would be violated. Following the announcement, Assange's lawyers embraced in court, signaling a significant moment in the protracted legal battle.

Founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange has been granted permission by the High Court to bring a new appeal against his extradition to the United States. This decision allows Assange to challenge the order to send him to the US, where he faces charges for leaking military secrets that prosecutors claim endangered lives.

The development means Assange can contest US assurances regarding the conduct of his prospective trial and whether his right to free speech would be violated. Following the announcement, Assange's lawyers embraced in court, signaling a significant moment in the protracted legal battle.

ICC chief seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders over war crimes allegations

Earlier on Monday, Julian's wife Stella Assange described the day as "decisive" in an interview with the news organisation. She stressed the political motivations behind the case against her husband.

In a brief ruling, two senior judges granted Assange the opportunity to appeal against the previous order, mandating a full appeal in the UK. This grants Assange, currently held in Belmarsh Prison, several months to prepare his case, focusing on whether US courts will uphold his free speech rights as an Australian citizen.

Assange argues that his 2010 disclosures revealed war crimes committed by the US. His legal team contends that the charges are politically driven, aiming to punish him for exposing government misconduct.

Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash: Will Iran president's death impact oil prices?

Latest Videos