Dunki Drop 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal film's trailer set for release on this date

Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, is poised to hit theaters during the Christmas week. The eagerly awaited trailer release date has now been disclosed.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are teaming up for their first-ever movie together called "Dunki," creating a lot of excitement among fans. SRK, known for action films like "Pathaan" and "Jawan," is switching to a heartwarming social comedy directed by Rajkumar Hirani, a move eagerly anticipated by fans.

The filmmakers have already released three glimpses from the film, including a teaser, a song, and lyrical content. The next eagerly awaited revelation is the Dunki Trailer, colloquially known as Dunki Drop 4, which is slated for release on December 5, 2024. according to Pinkvilla. As per Pinkvilla sources “With 16 days to go for release, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are ready to introduce the audience to the world of Dunki. They will open up the key plot points, and give the audience an indication about the heartwarming tale that has got them together,”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and JIO Studios, Dunki features a fantastic cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kocchar, and Anil Grover. The film revolves around the theme of illegal immigration, intertwining various stories that promise both humor and emotional insights into the characters' challenges.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to this film as one of the most anticipated releases of the year, promising a heartwarming experience over the Christmas 2023 weekend. After the trailer launch, the filmmakers plan to start advance bookings in international markets. Rajkumar Hirani, known for his successful films like "Munnabhai MBBS," "Lage Raho Munnabhai," "3 Idiots," "PK," and "Sanju," is directing his sixth movie with Dunki.

