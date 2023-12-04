Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and others grace Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece's wedding reception [PICTURES]

    Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, attended Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta's grand wedding reception. Ranveer and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali posed for a selfie, reminiscing their film collaborations

    At the grand wedding reception of actress Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta, several Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonali Bendre, and Aditi Rao Hydari. The celebration was a star-studded event, and social media buzzed with glimpses from the festivities.

    Choreographer Pony Verma shared an exclusive group selfie on her Instagram, capturing a candid moment with Ranveer Singh taking the lead in clicking the picture. Alongside him were renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his sister Bella Bhansali Segal, and other attendees, all beaming with smiles. Ranveer sported a distinctive black suit with quirky glasses, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali chose a classic black kurta for his niece's special day. The duo has previously collaborated on successful films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, and they are set to reunite for Baiju Bawra.

    Sara Ali Khan, another Bollywood sensation, also graced the reception and shared glimpses of her regal blue outfit on social media. She dazzled in a blue and golden Anarkali suit paired with traditional juttis. Sara's solo pictures showcased her elegance, and she also posed with the bride, Sharmin Segal, and their girl gang. Sharmin looked stunning in an elegant beige-and-golden saree, adorned with a statement green necklace.

    Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to add a personal touch to the celebration. She shared endearing childhood pictures featuring herself and Sharmin flaunting their mehendi. In a playful tone, she wrote, “Somethings never change... except I'm not threatening the photographer with my 'jutti.’” The candid moments from the reception captured the essence of the joyous occasion.

    Sharmin Segal, the niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and daughter of Bella Bhansali Segal and Deepak Segal, made her acting debut in the 2019 film Malaal alongside Meezan Jafri. She is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Heeramandi. On the other hand, Aman Mehta, the groom, holds the position of Director at the multinational pharmaceutical company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

