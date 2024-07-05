Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Mirzapur 3' Twitter Review: Fans applaud Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal performance, term storyline 'slow'

    The third season of Mirzapur, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and others, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

    The third season of Mirzapur, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and others, is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The new season delves deeply into the power struggles and thirst for vengeance in the lawless town of Uttar Pradesh and has elicited a wide range of reactions from fans on social media.

    Twitter reactions

    Mixed reviews on pacing and performance

    The speed and performance of various characters were also criticized. One user frankly commented, "#Mirzapur3 was just bad and slow". Another person criticized a specific performance, writing, "Can't continue to watch #Mirzapur3 only because of this chick. Her overacting and larger-than-life appearance is a poor performance in the series."

    'Mirzapur Season 3'

    'Mirzapur Season 3' has elicited a wide range of opinions, from high acclaim for Ali Fazal's performance to disappointment over the disappearance of Munna Bhaiya. While the new season has its critics, it also has a devoted fan following that is still celebrating the show's return.

