Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria-Naezy indulge in ugly argument, latter threatens to slap him

Lovekesh Kataria and Naezy were seen in an ugly brawl on a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, and a video of the incident has since surfaced online. In the viral video, Lovekesh and Naezy are seen screaming at each other. "Tu hai kaun bey (Who are you)?" they ask one another. The rapper then informs Kataria that he will spit on him and says, "Jaa bhains chara". Lovekesh responded to this by threatening to slap Naezy and was also seen running towards Naezy as Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey attempted to calm him down.

Lovekesh Kataria has been seen fighting on Bigg Boss OTT 3 before. Previously, he was spotted arguing with Sai Ketan Rao. It began after Bigg Boss issued homework to the housemates: determine the season's least deserving participant. Sai labeled Kataria as the least deserved Bigg Boss OTT 3 candidate and expressed reservations about his attitude. "I vote for Lovekesh because he doesn't contribute anything; he only jokes around, tries to act cool, shows attitude, and doesn't understand anything about others," he told Bigg Boss.

