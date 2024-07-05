Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mirzapur 3 LEAKED: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s film available in HD for free download

    Mirzapur 3 faced piracy issues as a few hours after its release, the entire new season was leaked online for free in HD. 

    Mirzapur 3 LEAKED: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's film available in HD for free download RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Mirzapur 3 is one of the year's most anticipated online series, and fans have been waiting for it for a long time. People have been speculating about what will happen next since season 2 finished, and the third season was eventually released on July 5th at midnight, IST. Mirzapur faced piracy issues as a few hours after its release, the entire new season was leaked online for free in HD. The series is legally available on Prime Video.

    About Mirzapur 3

    Mirzapur 3 consists of ten episodes, each lasting 45 minutes. The plot of the series begins with the death of Munna Tripathi, the son of Kaleen Bhaiyaa, who has ruled Purvanchal. Now, Guddu has the opportunity to govern the area with the help of Beena Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya's wife. However, the teaser depicts Kaleen Bhaiya's unexpected comeback, which takes the power game to a new level.

    Also read: 'Mirzapur 3' Twitter Review: Fans applaud Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal performance, term storyline 'slow'

    No to piracy

    Piracy of films and television series can have a far greater impact than most people realize. It not only creates company losses, but it also discourages creators and artists from giving their all when it comes to entertaining others. So, it is advised that we say goodbye to piracy once and for all for the sake of art, creativity, and the hard work of everyone involved in a project.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Mirzapur 3' Twitter Review: Fans applaud Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Faisal performance, term storyline 'slow' RKK

    'Mirzapur 3' Twitter Review: Fans applaud Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal performance, term storyline 'slow'

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik SLAMS Rakhi Sawant for commenting on her family, asks her to 'stay away' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik SLAMS Rakhi Sawant for commenting on her family, asks her to 'stay away'

    BREAKING Mukesh Ambani visits 10 Janpanth to invite Sonia Gandhi for Anant, Radhika wedding [WATCH] ATG

    BREAKING: Mukesh Ambani invites Sonia Gandhi for Anant, Radhika wedding at 10 Janpath [WATCH]

    Video and photos: Thalapathy Vijay spotted at meet-and-greet event with toppers in Chennai RBA

    Video and photos: Thalapathy Vijay spotted at meet-and-greet event with toppers in Chennai

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik exposes Shivani Kumari's two-faced behavior with SHOCKING proof [WATCH] ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik exposes Shivani Kumari’s two-faced behavior with SHOCKING proof [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices for July 5: How much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices for July 5: How much it costs in your city

    T20 WC victory parade Champions won billion hearts but Mumbaikars lost scores of slippers WATCH viral videos vkp

    T20 WC victory parade: Champions won billion hearts, but Mumbaikars lost scores of slippers! WATCH viral video

    'Will accept money for inaugurations and utilise it for social societal purposes', says Union Minister Suresh Gopi anr

    'Will accept money for inaugurations and utilise it for social purposes', says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

    'Mirzapur 3' Twitter Review: Fans applaud Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Faisal performance, term storyline 'slow' RKK

    'Mirzapur 3' Twitter Review: Fans applaud Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal performance, term storyline 'slow'

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-387 July 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-387 July 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon