Tux, beer, and the US flag: Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 4th of July in a unique style, video goes viral (WATCH)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated July 4th in an eye-catching way this year. After recovering from knee surgery, he posted a video on Facebook and Instagram, showing him on a hydrofoil, dressed in a tuxedo, with a beer in one hand and the American flag in the other.

With the gorgeous mountains in the distance, it appears as though someone is on vacation. Though unconfirmed, it appears that he is sporting one of his company's creations, Meta Ray-Bans.

With a golden chain and a bow tie on his neck, the homeboy wishes America on its birthday. This year, the country celebrated the 248th anniversary of the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule.

The video provides a sneak peek at his health post surgery. The video shared on Instagram has surpassed 4,88,990 likes and 16,601 comments so far.

This is not the first time that Mark has sent out unique greetings on the day. In 2021, Zuckerberg shared a similar video where he was hydrofoiling while holding the American flag.

The video comes after the Meta CEO announced that Threads now boasts over 175 million monthly active users globally, with India emerging as the country with the most active users. This announcement marks a year since the launch of Threads, and the platform continues to grow as a place where people feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas.

